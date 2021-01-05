Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt announces his football plans for 2021

ATHENS — Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt has made it official that he is returning for another season with the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Wyatt started all 10 games and is the leading tackler among the interior defensive linemen with 54 stops. Wyatt led the UGA defensive linemen with 30 tackles as a junior, and he was second on the team with 27 QB pressures, as well.

Wyatt’s return is a much-needed boost for a defense that has already lost underclassmen Eric Stokes and Azeez Ojulari to the NFL draft.

There’s a great deal of speculation about the future of 6-foot-6, 330-pound nose tackle Jordan Davis, as well.

Coach Kirby Smart has encouraged his players to get all of the information that they can about their draft stock, and worked to counsel them on the benefit of staying in school until they can attain elite NFL draft status.

“The best value they can get is to go as high as possible in the draft which ensures longevity in the NFL,” Smart said. “That’s the ultimate factor—how long can you stay up there. You can stay up there longer the higher you are picked.”

Neither Davis nor Wyatt were listed among the top 10 defensive tackles by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

Bulldogs senior Julian Rochester might also be in the mix for another season after suffering a torn ACL in Georgia’s 14-3 win over Kentucky on Oct. 31.

In addition to Davis and Rochester, Georgia defensive back Mark Webb could be reconsidering his options to return for another season and assume a leadership role in the secondary.

Smart has been high on Webb throughout his career, but Webb had a tough season with just 21 tackles and one interception, dropping a couple of other big-play opportunities, most notably late in the 44-28 loss to Florida.