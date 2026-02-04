Georgia defensive lineman London Seymour was arrested on 131 felony charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, according to the Athens Clarke County Jail log.

Seymour was booked into Athens Clarke County jail on Jan. 29 at 9:44 p.m. Seymour posted bond at 10:57 p.m. the same night. the first charge carried a $1,100 bond, per magistrate court judge order, and a $5,000 bond at arrest.

DawgNation has reached out to Georgia for comment on the arrest.

Seymour is a defensive tackle for the Bulldogs who appeared in one game this past season. He arrived as a part of the 2025 signing class. Seymour is the son of former Georgia Bulldog Richard Seymour, who went on to be a first-round pick after his time at Georgia. He spent his Hall of Fame NFL career with the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders.

Seymour played for North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Georgia. He will have four years of eligibility remaining with the program. He was the No. 1325 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class and originally committed to play for Boston College before he enrolled at Georgia.