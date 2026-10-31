ATLANTA — Georgia planted its flag atop the SEC in a most physical and convincing way against Florida as the so-called “World’s Largest Cocktail Party” rivalry was played indoors at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The two-time defending league champion Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1 SEC) scored a 27-8 win over the 14th-ranked Gators (5-3, 3-3) on Saturday with 72,541 in attendance.

“The Dawgs didn’t beat the Dawgs, we were smart, we played good disciplined football,” said Smart, who is 9-2 against Florida and has won the past six in a row in the annual rivalry — the longest UGA win streak in the series since Coach Vince Dooley’s Bulldogs won six in a row between 1978-1983.

“We had our best defensive performance which was nice, then a nice job on offense controlling the ball early.”

Gunner Stockton was 13-of-23 passing for 101 yards and carried 12 times for 45 yards for Georgia, which jumped out to a 24-0 lead by halftime, scoring 17 of its points off three Florida turnovers.

The Bulldogs’ defense was in elite form, recording 11 tackles for loss, four sacks and four turnovers while holding Florida to 246 yards of total offense, 48 of it coming on the ground.

Florida didn’t score until Tramell Jones Jr. (17 of 24, 172 yards, interception, 9 carries, 11 yards, TD) broke into the end zone on a 2-yard run with 6:59 left to play, as the Gators capitalized on Georgia’s only turnover of the day.

The drive started after UGA receiver Talyn Taylor’s fumble was forced by DJ Coleman and returned from the Florida 10-yard line to the UGA 48 by Myles Graham with 11:11 left to play.

The Gators added a 2-point conversion after their touchdown on a pass from tailback Jadan Baugh to Dallas Wilson that cut Georgia’s lead to 24-8.

It was the only scoring play of the day for Baugh, who was held to 38 yards on 17 carries after entering Saturday averaging 109 yards rushing per game and tied for the nation’s lead among tailbacks with 13 touchdowns.

Florida had threatened to score in the third quarter, driving to the Georgia 3-yard line thanks in part to a roughing the passer call on Valdin Sone. The penalty negated what would have been Demello Jones’ second interception of the day and gave the Gators a first down at the UGA 40.

Six plays later, Jones rolled to his left and lofted a pass into the end zone that Braylon Conley intercepted with 4:50 left in the third quarter.

Georgia linebacker Chris Cole had given UGA a 24-0 lead by scoring the final points of the first half on a 66-yard scoop-and-score touchdown with 29 seconds on the clock. Cole sprinted near the sideline before weaving through screened-off, would-be tacklers for his second fumble return for a touchdown this season.

“On our bye week we focused on the little things, and tried to get better at takeaways, tackling and havoc,” Cole, who led UGA with 11 tackles, said in his on-field TV interview after the game. That was something we wanted to improve on, and we showed it today.”

UGA defensive end Quintavius Johnson triggered the pivotal moment in the game, hitting Jones 3 yards behind the line of scrimmage as he cocked his arm to throw for the strip sack, leading to Cole’s touchdown.

Jones had come on in relief of starter Aaron Philo (5-of-7 passing, 26 yards), who was intercepted on two of Florida’s first three offensive series and pulled after generating just 45 yards of total offense.

Georgia opened the scoring when Nate Frazier (12 carries, 67 yards( scored on a 1-yard run with 1:50 left in the first quarter and made it 10-0 when Peyton Woodring hit a 28-yard field goal at the 8:55 mark of the second quarter.

Tailback Bo Walker added to the early lead, running in from 1-yard out to cap a 10-play, 81-yard TD drive that saw four different players carry the football.

The win puts Georgia in an advantageous position to return to the SEC Championship Game for what would be the ninth time in the past 10 years.

The two-time defending SEC champion Bulldogs are tied atop the SEC with Kentucky (7-1, 5-1).

Georgia next plays at Ole Miss, where it will meet the 12th-ranked Rebels (6-2, 4-2 SEC) at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday.

Ole Miss, which beat Auburn 45-15 on Saturday, ended UGA’s 2025 season in the CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal, 39-34. The Rebels’ Vaught Hemingway Stadium is one of only two in the SEC Smart has not won in as Georgia’s head coach. Oklahoma is the other (UGA has yet to play there).

The first College Football Playoff Rankings, which will determine the 12-team field, will be released at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (TV: ESPN).

Georgia’s remaining SEC schedule after next Saturday night’s game in Oxford, Mississippi, includes a home game against Missouri (Nov. 14) and a road game at South Carolina (Nov. 21).

Saturday marked the first-ever Georgia-Florida game in Atlanta. It came on account of Jacksonville’s “Stadium of the Future” undergoing a $1.4 billion renovation.

The game had previously been played in Jacksonville every year dating back to 1933 with the exception of the 1994 and 1995 seasons, when the game was played at campus locations while the Gator Bowl underwent a two-year renovation.

Next season’s game Georgia-Florida game will be played in Tampa before returning to Jacksonville in 2028.