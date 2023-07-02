Evidence mounting: Georgia among most doubted championship programs in recent history

ATHENS — The evidence is mounting: Georgia is the most doubted preseason No. 1 program coming off back-to-back national titles in history. Kirk Herbstreit, the lead personality on ESPN’s College GameDay and perhaps the most respected commentator in the sport, is pushing his chips behind Alabama.

It will be interesting to see how the Bulldogs are viewed without Pollack on the College GameDay set, and he was clearly bullish about the direction of the program. It was Pollack who created the most interesting moment of the CFP Championship Game — Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU was a snoozer — with his halftime interview with Saban. WATCH: David Pollack blows Nick Saban’s mind “Georgia, if you’ve seen them the last couple of seasons, they’ve taken over college football,” Pollack said, leading the seven-time national championship coach to drop his eyes, seemingly in rejection to such a notion. “They did an unbelievable job, and this is young football team, this isn’t an old football team that’s going to lose a bunch of guys to the NFL.” RELATED: Herbstreit puts Bama and LSU ‘a little bit ahead’ of Georgia

Both Georgia and Alabama lost 10 players to the 2023 NFL Draft, including their starting quarterbacks. But Herbstreit is confident the Tide will respond — and in a better manner than Georgia. “At this point, it is guaranteed,” He said. “We will see what happens with injuries and whatnot, but do not sleep on Alabama.” It is also guaranteed Smart will use the doubt that seems to be building against his program as a motivator. The fact that Herbstreit is throwing out Alabama as the favorite does not bother Smart in the least.

“I don’t measure our program based on their program,” Smart said at the SEC spring meetings. “We measure our program on doing the best we can do and that’s doing the best job we can each and every year. Our success is based on how we work out, howe we perform, how we run, how we turn over the ball, how we convert third downs. “It’s really that simple. It’s not based on the other program. I’ve got a lot of respect for Alabama and everything they’ve done, but it doesn’t have anything to do with us. The focus for us has to be on us.”

