ATHENS — Georgia is making changes to its future schedule.

The school announced that it would be cancelling future home-and-home series with Louisville and NC State.

Georgia had been set to play Louisville in 2026 and 2027. The series against NC State was set for 2033 and 2034.

The SEC announced in August that it would be playing nine conference games beginning in 2026. Georgia’s conference foes for next season have already been announced. The Bulldogs will visit South Carolina, Alabama, Ole Miss, Arkansas, host Missouri, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, Auburn and play Florida in Atlanta.

Georgia’s non-conference games for next season come against Tennessee State, Western Kentucky and Georgia Tech. All three of those games will be played in Sanford Stadium.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke about the SEC expanding to nine conference games and voiced his concerns about the move following Georgia’s win over Alabama in the SEC championship game.

“Those two teams were beat up tonight,” Smart said. “That was the ninth game of the year. We’re looking at next year having another game. I mean, the coaches in our league are concerned about it, very concerned about it. I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t speak my piece and say it’s concerning.”

Georgia opens the 2026 season against Tennessee State on Sept. 5.