Florida gameplan: Riled up Gators aim to keep Stetson Bennett in ‘bubble’

ATHENS — Florida has caused problems for Stetson Bennett before, and the Gators are scheming to come after the Georgia quarterback again. “We’re going to find ways to affect him,” Florida defense lineman Tyreak Sapp said, “to get him off his game.”

Bennett, no doubt, will be key for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs against the Gators when the teams meet at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jacksonville. Georgia has split the past two games against Florida, winning last season by a 34-7 count after dropping a 44-28 decision in 2020. Bennett struggled in both games, just 5-of-16 passing for 78 yards with a TD pass an interception in 2020, leaving that game with a shoulder injury before returning in the second half. And then last season, Bennett was 10-of-19 passing for 161 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions even as Georgia scored a lopsided win. Sapp, a redshirt freshman, shared part of Florida’s game plan on Monday against a quarterback who he said is dangerous and has a good arm. “You’ve got to keep him contained, and you have to make him move, as well, but you have to keep him contained in that pocket,” Sapp said. “You’ve got to keep him in that bubble and you’ve got to make him really analyze the defense and try to slice him.

“You’ve got to make him work. You can’t let everybody else do the work for him.” Former Florida coach Dan Mullen indicated earlier this season that’s how teams viewed Bennett in the UGA offense in 2021. “Last year it was always, can they win despite Stetson Bennett?” Mullen said. “Let’s put everything on everybody else and not let him make mistakes.” Bennett has shown more consistency this season, ranking third in the SEC with 290.43 passing yards per game and fifth in the league with a 154.53 pass efficiency rating. Sapp said it’s important the Gators get to Bennett, something defenses have struggled to do between the Georgia QB’s escapability and the pass protection provided by the Bulldogs’ offensive line. Georgia ranks 17th in the nation with an average of just one sack allowed per game.

“You can’t make it easy for him on the back end, either — you’ve got to make the quarterback work,” Sapp said. “Pressure, you’ve got to pressure, you’ve got to sack him, you’ve got to put him in bad situations to get him off his game.” That’s what Missouri did earlier this season, recording 7 QB pressures and sacking Bennett twice, including a forced fumble. Florida, however, struggled in its 45-35 home loss to LSU in its most recent outing. Tigers’ QB Jayden Daniels, like Bennett a smaller, elusive mobile player, was sacked only once and didn’t turn the ball over. Sapp, one of two players made available on Monday, shared that the Gators have added incentive against Georgia as a 22-point underdog. “It riles you up,” Sapp said. “…. we understand that we can be potentially dangerous, like we’re very dangerous.

“We can go out there and actually compete, and not just compete but actually be a football game. It’s going to be a fight.”

