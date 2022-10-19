Georgia midseason report card: Offense passing test, defense proves fast study

ATHENS — Georgia football hasn’t had all the answers in each game this season, but Kirby Smart knew there were going to be some growing pains in 2022. And yet, here are the Bulldogs standing 7-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation.

It’s a cliche storyline by now, but it is important to note UGA is dealing with historical attrition each time one looks to put the Bulldogs’ season into perspective. No team in history has lost 15 players in one NFL draft like the Bulldogs did after winning the CFP championship season, much less amid times that allowed for 13 another capable UGA players to leave via the transfer portal. Not only could Georgia possibly repeat as national champions after losing 28 players — but the Bulldogs were actually favorites to do so at the midway point of the season, according to the Circa Sports Book last week! Granted, there’s a lot of football left to be played, but the fact Smart and his staff have kept Georgia on top of the college football is amazing in the sense that it’s unprecedented. Smart, of course, continues to harp on the need for improvement and points out each and every shortcoming. Smart was part of the Alabama coaching staff that led the Crimson Tide to back-to-back championships in 2011 and 2012, so he knows what it takes.

Here’s a look at some positional grades (important to note this is graded on a championship curve, not that of a .500 team): Quarterbacks (B-) Stetson Bennett has had more ups than downs, appearing more comfortable and capable in an offense designed around his skills. Carson Beck looks extremely sharp and capable should he be called upon. Have not seen enough of Brock Vandagriff to evaluate, as this has been the least subbed position by far. Running backs (B+) Kenny McIntosh has been the ace, delivering big in the opening game against Oregon and again in the clutch with his fourth-and-2 run when UGA was down 10 to Missouri in the fourth quarter. Daijun Edwards has shown good running skills, and freshman Branson Robinson has had his moments. Kendall Milton could close the season very strong once healthy. Receivers (C+) Injuries have robbed the explosive element of the group. Ladd McConkey suffered a foot injury in the opener that he has played through, and A.D. Mitchell suffered a high ankle sprain in the second game that sidelined him. Both looked great at Oregon before injuries. Arian Smith has not been the breakout star some hoped after his preseason ankle injury, while Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint remains a possession receiver. Dominick Blaylock looks good catching the ball but has not evolved into an every-down receiver. Freshman Dillon Bell is emerging. Tight ends (A) This group needs its own category because of just how special Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington have proven to be this season. Bowers and Washington are carrying the pass-receiving game, both seemingly impossible to cover one-on-one. Freshman Oscar Delp is a star in the making, while LSU transfer Arik Gilbert could be ripe for a November breakout after working through personal issues in September and October. Offensive line (B-) This group started the season with visions of winning offensive line of the year but there has not been that sort of consistency. Broderick Jones has been solid at left tackle, and Warren McClendon has been sound at right tackle. Tate Ratledge has had a disappointing season, by his standards, while Xavier Truss continues to grow into the left guard position. Center Sedrick Van Pran is very good, but he can also be more dominant. Defensive line (C+)

Would you believe the Bulldogs rank 116th in the nation in team tackles-for-loss, tied with Akron and North Texas? Jalen Carter is out indefinitely with a sprained knee and has played just 8 second-half snaps this season. Nolan Smith is grouped in here with his hand down often, and he has been a bright spot with a team-high 3 sacks that represent the “plus.” Linebackers (B) Jamon Dumas-Johnson has been such a force, to the extent of fitting into the sizable shoes vacated by Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean. Georgia is the No. 2 scoring defense, and that doesn’t happen without strong linebacker play. Smael Mondon showed a big ceiling before his recent ankle injury. Only a half-sack from last year’s sacks leader, Robert Beal, is an indication of the defensive line drop-off. Secondary (A-) Freshman Malaki Starks has been an impact player, tied with senior Chris Smith with a team-high two interceptions. Georgia’s safety play has been as good as any team in the nation. Kamari Lassiter has proven a strong corner, to the extent some teams are throwing at preseason All-American Kelee Ringo. Special teams (A-) Jack Podlesny is an amazing 14-of-16 on field goal attempts including 12-12 from 39 yards in. Freshman Brett Thorson has an adequate 42.4-yard average with no touchbacks and 11 of his 15 punts drawing a fair catch. UGA just can’t seem to break a long kick return but Kearis Jackson has a 24.13 average. McConkey’s foot injury has been a factor in the punt return, though he recently had his longest of the season (38 yards) against Auburn. Coaching (A) Smart and his staff have done a remarkable job in what would be a rebuilding team for many programs that lost the number of players Georgia is replacing. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken has had his issues in the Red Zone finding ways to maximize Stetson Bennett’s abilities, but there have been some creative moments. Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann have built a resilient defense that doesn’t give up many big plays, but also, has lacked the sort of havoc produced last season by the five first-round picks.

