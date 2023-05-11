Unraveling status of Georgia-Florida future game location, UGA issues statement

Outgoing Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry said on Wednesday that projected renovations to TIAA Bank Field would “most likely” take place in 2026 and 2027, which would lead to the Bulldogs and Gators playing their rivalry game in Gainesville and Athens.

ATHENS — The Georgia-Florida game could be going home and home in 2026 and 2027, but first things first, an option on the 2024 and 2025 games being played in Jacksonville will soon be settled.

Curry predicted the rivalry game would return to Jacksonville after that, though it’s important to note there is nothing in place beyond a current extension for the 2024 and 2025 seasons that UGA and Florida are considering.

The schools have until June 30 to extend the option for the fifth and sixth year of the current contract that would lead to the game being played in Jacksonville in 2024 and 2025.

There has been strong speculation of late that Georgia and Florida will continue to play the rivalry game in Jacksonville in 2024 and 2025, but UGA athletic director Josh Brooks issued a statement on Wednesday indicating nothing has been determined:

“We look forward to having conversations with the appropriate City of Jacksonville officials which will provide more information on the scope of construction, the timeline of the project, and how it would impact the future of our game vs. Florida.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who has been vocal about the disadvantages of not hosting what would be a marquee home game with Florida in Sanford Stadium, has been mum on the topic of late.