What social media is saying about Georgia’s recent commitments
Georgia football isn’t letting up on the recruiting trail, as the Bulldogs have landed commitment on consecutive days.
Micah Morris, a 4-star offensive tackle from Kingsland, Ga., got things started on Wednesday night. He is the No. 73 player in the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 11 offensive tackle.
These latest two commitments, along with the addition of 4-star defensive end Jonathan Jefferson in March, have all occurred during the dead period as mandated by the NCAA. This prevents coaches and players from visiting each other. The dead period is currently slated to extend to May 31.
DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell breaks down Micah Morris commitment
