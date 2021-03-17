Updated Georgia football roster reveals new numbers for early enrollees, handful of veterans

With spring practice underway for the Georgia Bulldogs, the school updated its online roster. With that comes a number of new uniforms, as several veterans changed their numbers. The Bulldogs also needed to hand out new numbers for the 16 early enrollees.

Below you can find the updated jersey numbers for the Bulldogs. Numbers that are listed only reflect number changes. JT Daniels is still No. 18, George Pickens is still No. 1 and Jordan Davis comes in at No. 99

Updated 2021 Georgia football jersey numbers

No. 0 ILB Rian Davis. Darnell Washington wears the No. 0 on the offensive side of the ball

No. 1 CB Nyland Green. “He’s long, fast, very athletic. As like every younger guy he’s still learning also so there’s a lot we can see from him going forward.” — Lewis Cine on Green

No. 2 RB Kendall Milton. Milton wore No. 22 last season. Related: New Kendall Milton jersey number highlights first day of practice observations

No. 2 ILB Smael Mondon. Mondon was one of four 5-star signees in the 2021 signing class. Richard LeCounte wore this number for the past four seasons.

No. 5 WR Adonai Mitchell

No. 7 ILB Quay Walker: The senior linebacker had previously worn No. 25. Tyrqiue Stevenson wore the No. 7 jersey on the 2020 team.

No. 9 WR Justin Robinson: The 2020 signee wore No. 17 last season for the Bulldogs.

No. 12 DB Lovasea Carroll: Carroll signed with Georgia as a running back out of IMG Academy but is lining up at defensive back this spring.

No. 12 QB Brock Vandagriff: Georgia’s 5-star quarterback signee in the 2021 recruiting class.

No. 14 S David Daniel

No. 17 WR Jackson Meeks

No. 18 OLB Xavian Sorey: Like Mondon and Vandagriff, Sorey was a 5-star member of Georgia’s 2021 signing class. He was also teammates with Carroll and Marlin Dean.

No. 19 TE Brock Bowers: The tight end from California is already turning heads in the offseason.

No. 22 DB Javon Bullard

No. 32 OLB Chaz Chambliss

No. 55 DL Marlin Dean

No. 56 OG Micah Morris: Morris will not be a full participant in spring practice due to surgery on his labrum.

No. 65 OT Amarius Mims: Georgia’s highest-rated signee. “He competes really hard. He’s got to learn how to practice. He’s one of those guys that’s got that god-given (talent). He’s got to build on it and get in the weight room with coach (Scott) Sinclair and coach Luke. I’m excited for him. He’s got potential out of this world. A lot of guys do.” — Jamaree Salyer on Mims

No. 93 DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

No. 94 DE Jonathan Jefferson

For the 16 early enrollees, Georgia coach Kirby Smart is excited to see what they can do this spring. But he isn’t ready to put too much pressure on the signing class.

“I’m not ready to put any stamps on anybody or any unrealistic expectations on anybody,” Smart said back in February. “I know that’s what a lot of people want to talk about, is those guys, but for me, unrealistic expectations are the biggest avenue to failure. I don’t want to place that burden on anyone. I want these guys to grow and learn and work hard.”

Related: Georgia 2021 early enrollees will ‘get a chance to perform’ this spring

The other four members of Georgia’s signing class — offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild, linebacker Juman Dumas-Johnson, cornerback Kamari Lassiter and offensive lineman Jared Wilson — will arrive over the summer.

Georgia will have 14 more spring practices, with the final one being G-Day. ESPN announced on Wednesday that the spring scrimmage, which will be the public’s first look at Vandagriff, Mims and others, will be at 2 p.m. and air on SEC Network+.

