Georgia football 2021 schedule: quick takes on each game

ATHENS — Georgia football looks to finally have caught a break glancing at the SEC schedule released on Wednesday, particularly if the Bulldogs can get off to a fast start.

Georgia’s early “Game of the Year” Top 5 showdown with Clemson on Sept. 4 in Charlotte has been on the ledger for quite some time, but there were questions about how the rest of the schedule might fall.

As it turns out, Coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs have one of the easier schedules in the program’s recent history.

The West Division crossover games are home against an Arkansas team that will be replacing its veteran quarterback, and at Auburn against a new coaching staff.

Here’s a look at the schedule with a quick thought on each game:

Clemson (Sept. 4): A win here in Charlotte keeps Georgia in the Top 5 and opens the door to possibly getting a playoff bid even without an SEC Championship Game win.

UAB (Sept. 11): Blazers return 17 starters from Conference USA title team but program’s all-time leading rusher moved on along with two all-conference receivers.

South Carolina (Sept. 18): No one is saying Shane Beamer is in over his head in Year One. Yet. Having Will Muschamp hanging around helps.

At Vanderbilt (Sept. 25): Expect the Commodores to show up for their game against Georgia this time. Expect Kirby Smart to remember they didn’t last time.

Arkansas (Oct. 2): Turn on that Sanford Stadium jukebox (or sound system) and turn on the game film from last year. The Bulldogs won’t overlook the Hogs this time.

At Auburn (Oct. 9): Bryan Harsin a sneaky good hire, and so were coordinators Mike Bobo and Derek Mason. Could be toughest SEC game.

Kentucky (Oct. 16): Several key players return including preseason All-American tackle Darian Kinnard and star RB Chris Rodriquez. If Kentucky ever solves the QB position, it could pose a threat.

In Florida (Oct. 30): Both teams have bye before Florida’s annual home-state game. Hard to imagine new-look Gators offense looking as good as last year’s.

Missouri (Nov. 6): Mizzou feels it has something special in QB Connor Bazelak along with a strong receiving corps, but a new DC and the loss of star LB Nick Bolton begs questions.

At Tennessee (Nov. 13): The Vols might still be sorting things out by November under new coach Josh Heupel, but QB Harrison Bailey provides a talent worth building around.

Charleston Southern (Nov. 20): Lost to South Carolina 72-10 in 2019. This Big South FCS school plays four-game spring schedule, opening March 13 at Kennesaw State.

At Georgia Tech (Nov. 27): UGA looks to get in and out of this lopsided contest without injuries or suspensions en route to the SEC Championship game the next week.

SEC Championship Game (Dec. 4): Nick Saban figures to be about 25-0 against former assistants entering this one. Wonder how Kirby will answer that question this year?

DawgNation Offseason

Georgia football maintains championship balance

Final Grades: One last look back at the 2020 Bulldogs

How JT Daniels became SoCal High School legend

The latest Georgia football roster movement