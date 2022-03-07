‘Just draft me one of those Georgia guys’: The best viral moments, highlights and more from 2022 NFL Combine
There’s no sugarcoating how great of a weekend this was for Kirby Smart’s program. Georgia sent 14 players to the combine, tying a record sent by the 2019 LSU team for the most players from one school at a single combine.
And just about all of those Bulldogs all delivered moments of individual brilliance. Jamaree Salyer posted the second-highest bench press total. Linebacker Channing Tindall tied for the highest vertical jump. Georgia had eight different players run sub 4.6 40-yard dashes, and linebacker Nakobe Dean wasn’t one of those as he did not run.
