3 way-too-early thoughts after Georgia football 2022 schedule release
As it stands, the Bulldogs will play eight SEC games, with a road trip to Mississippi State being the additional SEC West opponent. Georgia also has non-conference games against Georgia Tech, Samford, Kent State and Oregon.
Much like 2021, the schedule sets up nicely for the Bulldogs. But it’s not a total cupcake schedule and there will be some tricky weeks for the Bulldogs to navigate.
Georgia football won’t be able to rely on its defense early
Enjoy the Georgia defense now. Because one quick look at the depth chart will tell it will look very different next year. Seniors like Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Quay Walker, Adam Anderson, Chris Smith and Derion Kendrick will be gone.
Factor in the NFL decisions of Nolan Smith, Travon Walker, Nakobe Dean and Lewis Cine and the dominant Georgia defense of 2021 could see a significant talent drain at the start of the season.
Offensively, the Bulldogs will likely have to replace quarterback JT Daniels, as he is a draft-elibgle junior who has spent four years in college. But whether Carson Beck or Brock Vandagriff step in, they should have a number of elite weapons to make the job easier. The skill positions should be the strength of the team next season, with Jermaine Burton, Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and Kendall Milton all set to return.
The possible defensive attrition might further contribute to a now-or-never narrative for the 2021 Georgia season. Yes the Bulldogs still have talented back-ups that should eventually develop into key players, but that will take time. This looks like a Georgia team that will almost certainly play its best football come the end of the season, rather than the beginning.
SEC sandwich schedule
The first two SEC games for Georgia are on the road. The last two SEC games for the Bulldogs will be away from Sanford Stadium. The three home SEC games occur in a four-game slate for the Bulldogs.
It’s a strange-looking schedule for the Bulldogs from a conference perspective, but it’s not exactly treacherous. The Bulldogs go to South Carolina and Missouri to start conference play. They then host Auburn and Vanderbilt at home before getting an off week to prepare for Florida. Immediately after the Florida game, the Bulldogs host Tennessee.
To conclude SEC play, the Bulldogs go back on the road to visit Mississippi State and then have a Nov. 19 game against Kentucky.
Looking down the road, the toughest game may be the game against Kentucky. It should be a colder atmosphere that day and the Bulldogs have struggled to score on Kentucky in recent seasons. The game also will be the fourth in as many weeks against an SEC foe.
Oregon opener will be very different than Clemson
Georgia will host Georgia Tech for the first time since the 2018 season, due to the 2020 game being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the Bulldogs will still make a trip to Atlanta, as Georgia opens its season in Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Oregon. While it will be a neutral site, Georgia fans will no doubt make their presence known.
But the Oregon team facing Georgia will be very different than the Clemson team the Bulldogs beat 10-3 to start the season. The Ducks play a physical brand of football and have recruited well along the lines of scrimmage.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Oregon coach Mario Cristobal also have a shared history, as they were both members of the Alabama coaching from 2013 to 2015. The Ducks, who are currently the No. 3 team in the AP Poll, will be another big, season-opening contest for the Bulldogs.
Instant analysis for Georgia football 2022 schedule
