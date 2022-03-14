Georgia football 2022 spring practice live updates, injury news and key position battles

The Bulldogs are the defending National Champions but they have a number of key players to replace. Georgia will also welcome 19 early enrollees to the fold, as they will go through their first set of Georgia practices.

Georgia football will begin its 2022 spring practice on Tuesday. It will be the first of 15 spring practices, with the final practice doubling as the annual G-Day scrimmage on April 16 in Sanford Stadium. Below you can find live updates, injury news and the latest on some of the key position battles for Georgia.

*This section will be updated as news pours in. Georgia will already be without star tight end Brock Bowers following offseason shoulder surgery. He is still expected to be good to go for the start of fall practice.

Brock Bowers(out, shoulder), Bear Alexander(out, shoulder), CJ Madden(out, shoulder), Tykee Smith(ACL, out), Arian Smith(leg, questionable), Tate Ratledge(foot, questionable), Rian Davis(quad, questionable), Trezmen Marshall (knee, questionable)

Georgia football 2022 spring practice key position battles

While Georgia won’t likely determine outright starters at these positions, how certain players practice and play this spring will go a long way in determining who starts at certain positions. Given Georgia rotates so heavily, the Bulldogs will still play a number of players across the board, especially on the defensive line and at wide receiver.

Back-up quarterback: Carson Beck vs. Brock Vandagriff: Stetson Bennett will enter spring practice as the starting quarterback and is unlikely to be unseated over the course of 15 practices. But the battle behind him should be fierce. Beck and Vandagriff both have experience in Todd Monken’s system, which is not the case for 2022 signee Gunner Stockton. How the redshirt sophomore Beck and redshirt freshman Vandagriff play will be perhaps the biggest spring storyline, as the winner of the quarterback battle is likely to be the future of the position for Georgia.

Running back: Kenny McIntosh vs. Kendall Milton: Both running backs will play and carry the load as Georgia will split carries. With Zamir White and James Cook off to the NFL, McIntosh and Milton have the opportunity to do a lot more for the Georgia offense this season. Daijun Edwards is the other tailback on Georgia’s roster.

Left and right guard: Warren Ericson vs. Amarius Mims vs. Xavier Truss vs. Devin Willock vs. Tate Ratledge: Georgia is likely set when it comes to left and right tackle as well as center with Broderick Jones, Warren McClendon and Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. But the guard positions are wide open. Ericson has plenty of starting experience, yet he was replaced in the national championship game. Mims has perhaps the highest upside of any offensive linemen on Georgia’s roster, but is he a fit at guard? Truss and Willock are trusted veterans, and we should also mention young players Micah Morris, Dylan Fairchild and Jared Wilson. The biggest wildcard is perhaps Ratledge, who had foot surgery last September. If he’s healthy, he will very much factor into the discussion.

Both inside linebacker positions: Trezmen Marshall vs. Rian Davis vs. Jamon Dumas-Johnson vs. Smael Mondon vs. Xavian Sorey: Georgia has to replace Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall and Quay Walker. The Bulldogs will rotate at this position, as has almost always been the case under Smart. But someone from this group will separate themselves this spring. Marshall and Davis are the veterans in the room, though they are often injured. Dumas-Johnson, Mondon and Sorey all have tremendous upside. We could also include 2022 signees Jalon Walker and CJ Washington in the discussion as well.

Cornerback No. 2: Kamari Lassiter vs. Nyland Green vs. Daylen Everette: National Championship hero Kelee Ringo is likely to start at one of the cornerback spots. As far as replacing Derion Kendrick, Georgia has limited options thanks to the transfer portal churn. Green was Georgia’s highest-rated defensive back signee in 2021, but Lassiter actually had the superior freshman season. Everette enrolled early at Georgia and was a 5-star prospect. Georgia will add Julian Humphrey and Jaheim Singletary to the group this summer.

Free safety: Dan Jackson vs. David Daniel vs. Malaki Starks: Georgia has Chris Smith at one of the safety spots. But the Bulldogs must replace Lewis Cine and again due to the transfer portal, the options are limited. Dan Jackson outplayed his walk-on status last season, and might be in position to start this year. Tykee Smith could be a factor here, but he tore his ACL last October and his status is uncertaion. Daniel was a top-100 signee in the 2021 class and Starks was a 5-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Georgia also has William Poole and Javon Bullard, though it is believed they will factor in more at the star position.

Georgia football 2022 spring practice live updates

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is set to speak to reporters on Tuesday ahead of spring practice, as are a handful of players. This section will be updated as comments and news nuggets are made available.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation