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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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Latest Spring updates
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1 minute ago
Hezekiah Millender earns Stetson Bennett comparison after turning heads on …
ATHENS — Georgia fans could be forgiven if they weren’t entirely sure who quarterback Hezekiah Millender was prior to Saturday’s spring game.
Connor Riley
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April 19, 2026
Gunner Stockton didn’t have anything to prove on G-Day, yet he still got …
ATHENS — There’s no bigger difference between a spring game and an SEC game than at the quarterback position.
Connor Riley
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April 18, 2026
Everything Kirby Smart said as Bulldogs wrap up spring practice with G-Day
ATHENS — Kirby Smart saw a little anxiety from his team on Saturday.
Connor Riley
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April 18, 2026
No one at Georgia is surprised Jaden Reddell became a star at G-Day
ATHENS — No one on either Georgia sideline was surprised that Jaden Reddell had a standout performance on Saturday.
Connor Riley
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April 18, 2026
Georgia football instant observations as defense gets best of offense on …
ATHENS — 10 years ago, Georgia fans packed Sanford Stadium for Kirby Smart’s first-ever G-Day game. Over 93,000 fans were in attendance to watch the new era of Georgia …
Connor Riley
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