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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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Latest Spring updates
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Georgia eager to see how freshman QB Bryson Beaver grows following …
Bryson Beaver is not your typical freshman quarterback at Georgia.
Connor Riley
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Article
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April 23, 2026
Georgia thinks its pass rush turned a corner this spring, even as injuries …
ATHENS — Georgia didn’t hide from the fact that it needed to improve its pass rush this spring.
Connor Riley
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April 22, 2026
Georgia football offensive line features a couple of surprises in starting …
ATHENS — Georgia knew entering spring practice it was going to have to replace two offensive line starters in Monroe Freeling and Micah Morris. Add in that center Drew Bobo …
Connor Riley
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April 22, 2026
Hezekiah Millender earns Stetson Bennett comparison after turning heads on …
ATHENS — Georgia fans could be forgiven if they weren’t entirely sure who quarterback Hezekiah Millender was prior to Saturday’s spring game.
Connor Riley
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Article
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April 19, 2026
Gunner Stockton didn’t have anything to prove on G-Day, yet he still got …
ATHENS — There’s no bigger difference between a spring game and an SEC game than at the quarterback position.
Connor Riley
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