Georgia football 2023 schedule, dates, game locations announced

The SEC announced the 2023 Georgia football schedule on Tuesday night. Below you can find the full 2023 Georgia football schedule, dates and game locations for next season

The Bulldogs draw Ole Miss and Auburn from the SEC West, along with the rest of their SEC East schedule. The SEC is expected to make future changes to the conference schedule as it debates going to an 8-game or 9-game schedule, but that is not expected to impact the 2023 season.

Georgia has had its 2023 schedule already impacted by conference expansion, as the Bulldogs were set to visit Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. But that was changed at the SEC’s behest, as the return game was set for 2031. That is well after the Sooners join the league, which will happen in 2025 at the latest.

Without Oklahoma, Georgia’s non-conference schedule consists of UT-Martin, Ball State UAB, and Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs will have seven home games next season, with UT-Martin, Ball State, South Carolina, Missouri, Kentucky and Ole Miss all coming to Athens. The road games will require visits to Georgia Tech, Auburn, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Georgia and Florida will meet in Jacksonville, Fla., next season.

The Ole Miss game figures to be potentially interesting given it will be the first time Smart will coach against Lane Kiffin. The two were both members of Alabama’s 2014 and 2015 coaching staff, with Smart serving as the defensive coordinator and Kiffin as the offensive coordinator. Ole Miss also went to the Sugar Bowl last season after winning 10 games and is currently ranked as the No. 16 team in the country in the 2022 season.