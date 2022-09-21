Georgia football 2023 schedule: 3 way-too-early takeaways for next season’s schedule

ATHENS — It’s never too early to start looking ahead to next season. While Georgia is very much focused on the task at hand in the 2022 season, we did learn the full slate of the 2023 schedule on Tuesday. The SEC revealed the dates of Georgia’s 2023 schedule, with the non-conference games already being known entities.

Related: Georgia football 2023 schedule, dates, game locations announced Georgia football 2023 schedule, dates, games Sept. 2: Vs. UT-Martin, Athens, Ga.,

Sept. 9: Vs. Ball State, Athens, Ga.,

Sept. 16: Vs. South Carolina, Athens, Ga.

Sept. 23: Vs. UAB, Athens, Ga.,

Sept. 30: @ Auburn, Auburn, Ala.

Oct. 7: Vs. Kentucky, Athens, Ga.

Oct. 14.: @ Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn.

Oct. 21: Off

Oct. 28: Vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla.

Nov. 4: Vs. Missouri, Athens, Ga.,

Nov. 11: Vs. Ole Miss, Athens, Ga.

Nov. 18: @ Tennessee, Knoxville, Tenn.

Nov. 25: Vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Ga. “We’re not out there just getting ready for Kent State, we’re getting ready for the entire schedule we got,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Tuesday night. “We want to get our players better. We’re trying to get guys better for the first game next year, because we got some guys that may not play this year. So we’re in the development business, and we do that really hard.” Given the nature of college football, we know things will look different this time next year. Stetson Bennett won’t be the starting quarterback for Georgia. Nolan Smith isn’t going to be the vocal leader on this defense. The names and faces will change, but there are still some things we already know about how the 2023 schedule shapes up for Georgia. Oklahoma cancellation stings non-conference slate The good news about September: Georgia gets four home games to start the 2022 season. Meaning whoever replaces Stetson Bennett will not have to venture outside the friendly confines of Sanford Stadium until potentially the fifth start of their career. The bad news is that the non-conference slate — which is what most of the opening month is comprised of — is incredibly weak. Georgia was originally set to visit Norman, Okla., on Sept. 9 to take on the Sooners. That game has been replaced by Ball State, due to the Sooners’ eventual arrival into the SEC. It won’t come later than 2025, which is why the series as a whole was scrapped. With the Sooners no longer on the schedule, Georgia’s non-SEC games next season come against UT-Martin, Ball State, UAB and Georgia Tech. You’re not going to learn a whole lot about how good the 2023 Georgia team is in those four games.

UGA News