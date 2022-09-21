Georgia football 2023 schedule: 3 way-too-early takeaways for next season’s schedule
ATHENS — It’s never too early to start looking ahead to next season. While Georgia is very much focused on the task at hand in the 2022 season, we did learn the full slate of the 2023 schedule on Tuesday.
The SEC revealed the dates of Georgia’s 2023 schedule, with the non-conference games already being known entities.
Related: Georgia football 2023 schedule, dates, game locations announced
Georgia football 2023 schedule, dates, games
- Sept. 2: Vs. UT-Martin, Athens, Ga.,
- Sept. 9: Vs. Ball State, Athens, Ga.,
- Sept. 16: Vs. South Carolina, Athens, Ga.
- Sept. 23: Vs. UAB, Athens, Ga.,
- Sept. 30: @ Auburn, Auburn, Ala.
- Oct. 7: Vs. Kentucky, Athens, Ga.
- Oct. 14.: @ Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn.
- Oct. 21: Off
- Oct. 28: Vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla.
- Nov. 4: Vs. Missouri, Athens, Ga.,
- Nov. 11: Vs. Ole Miss, Athens, Ga.
- Nov. 18: @ Tennessee, Knoxville, Tenn.
- Nov. 25: Vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Ga.
“We’re not out there just getting ready for Kent State, we’re getting ready for the entire schedule we got,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Tuesday night. “We want to get our players better. We’re trying to get guys better for the first game next year, because we got some guys that may not play this year. So we’re in the development business, and we do that really hard.”
Given the nature of college football, we know things will look different this time next year. Stetson Bennett won’t be the starting quarterback for Georgia. Nolan Smith isn’t going to be the vocal leader on this defense. The names and faces will change, but there are still some things we already know about how the 2023 schedule shapes up for Georgia.
Oklahoma cancellation stings non-conference slate
The good news about September: Georgia gets four home games to start the 2022 season. Meaning whoever replaces Stetson Bennett will not have to venture outside the friendly confines of Sanford Stadium until potentially the fifth start of their career.
The bad news is that the non-conference slate — which is what most of the opening month is comprised of — is incredibly weak. Georgia was originally set to visit Norman, Okla., on Sept. 9 to take on the Sooners. That game has been replaced by Ball State, due to the Sooners’ eventual arrival into the SEC. It won’t come later than 2025, which is why the series as a whole was scrapped.
With the Sooners no longer on the schedule, Georgia’s non-SEC games next season come against UT-Martin, Ball State, UAB and Georgia Tech. You’re not going to learn a whole lot about how good the 2023 Georgia team is in those four games.
While some may still long for the cool fall days when Georgia and Auburn met in mid-November, it appears that this series is going to continue to be placed closer and closer to the front of Georgia’s schedule.
A thankless November
Much like the 2022 schedule, Georgia’s trickiest stretch comes in November. The Bulldogs host Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin on Nov. 11 and immediately follow it up with a road trip to Knoxville, Tenn.
The Ole Miss game is easily the most interesting game on Georgia’s schedule next season, as the Rebels are one of just two SEC programs Smart has yet to beat in his time at Georgia — with LSU being the other. There is also the history between Smart and Kiffin, as the two worked together at Alabama. Kiffin has been unafraid to needle Smart from time to time, so it will be interesting to see how the two interact in the build-up to the game.
As for the trip to Tennessee, you can already see it now. At SEC media days next year, pundits and analysts will be falling over themselves to pick Tennessee to upset Georgia late in the season. Much as some did with South Carolina earlier this season, along with Kentucky and Tennessee once again.
The game against the Volunteers though could be a game that decides the winner of the SEC East, as has occasionally been the case when Georgia and Kentucky have met in recent years. The Volunteers are currently the No. 11 ranked team in the country.
One note with the schedule is that Georgia’s final home game next season will be against Ole Miss, as the Bulldogs end the season with consecutive road games. The Bulldogs will travel to Georgia Tech on the final weekend of the regular season. Georgia though has made Bobby Dodd Stadium a second home, as the Bulldogs have not lost to Georgia Tech in Atlanta since the 1999 season.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Samuel M’Pemba: Why the ‘Dawgs are hunkering down to try to land the 5-star EDGE rusher
- Kirby Smart responds to comments made by Kent State coach: ‘Probably watching last year’s tape’
- Georgia football podcast: One way UGA’s championship pursuit is different than last year
- D’Andre Swift, Nick Chubb and Lorenzo Carter all among former Georgia players who shine in Week 2
- WATCH: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett recaps transfers, championship title journey with Eli Manning in ESPN episode
- On The Beat: How Kirby Smart finds motivation in the mirror, Georgia stays hungry in the huddle
UGA News
- Georgia football 2023 schedule: 3 way-too-early takeaways for next season’s schedule
- Georgia football 2023 schedule, dates, game locations announced
- Kirby Smart responds to comments made by Kent State coach: ‘Probably watching last year’s tape’
- Georgia football-Kent State live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 4 game
- D’Andre Swift, Nick Chubb and Lorenzo Carter all among former Georgia players who shine in Week 2