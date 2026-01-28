clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Assessing Georgia football strengths and question marks with its 2026 …
Georgia knows what its roster will look like next season, having made it through both the transfer portal and NFL draft deadlines.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia confident Gunner Stockton can handle new-look wide receiver room: …
ATHENS — Georgia’s passing offense is going to look a lot different next season, even though the Bulldogs bring back starting quarterback Gunner Stockton.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
CBS Sports analyst says Georgia has ‘slipped’, 2026 season will be a test …
Compared to previous years, Georgia’s NFL draft departures list is a little light. The team didn’t have many seniors, and only four underclassmen declared for the 2026 NFL …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Top 5 Georgia football players entering spring drills
The script doesn’t figure to change much for Georgia next season, and that’s why Gunner Stockton will be the most impactful player on the team next season.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football projected defensive depth chart, starters for 2026 season
ATHENS – With the transfer portal closed and the NFL draft deadline past, we know what Georgia’s roster next season will look like.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment