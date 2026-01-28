clock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
Article
Article
0 minutes ago
Assessing Georgia football strengths and question marks with its 2026 …
Georgia knows what its roster will look like next season, having made it through both the transfer portal and NFL draft deadlines.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
18 hours ago
Georgia confident Gunner Stockton can handle new-look wide receiver room: …
ATHENS — Georgia’s passing offense is going to look a lot different next season, even though the Bulldogs bring back starting quarterback Gunner Stockton.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
20 hours ago
CBS Sports analyst says Georgia has ‘slipped’, 2026 season will be a test …
Compared to previous years, Georgia’s NFL draft departures list is a little light. The team didn’t have many seniors, and only four underclassmen declared for the 2026 NFL …
Connor Riley
Article
Article
21 hours ago
Top 5 Georgia football players entering spring drills
The script doesn’t figure to change much for Georgia next season, and that’s why Gunner Stockton will be the most impactful player on the team next season.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
January 27, 2026
Georgia football projected defensive depth chart, starters for 2026 season
ATHENS – With the transfer portal closed and the NFL draft deadline past, we know what Georgia’s roster next season will look like.
Connor Riley
