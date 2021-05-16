Best of DawgNation: Georgia adds Alabama defensive back, earns legacy commitment
The Georgia Bulldogs became the latest team to add an SEC player from the transfer portal, as Georgia pulled out Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage.
Turnage signed with the Crimson Tide as a member of 2019 recruiting class out of Oxford, Miss. Also involved in Turnage’s original recruitment was Ole Miss, who was coached by now Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke.
With the addition of Turnage, Georgia has now brought in two defensive backs via the transfer portal. Tykee Smith announced that he would be transferring to Georgia in April.
DawgNation’s Mike Griffith provided further insight into why Georgia elected to bring in another defensive back.
Adding Turnage is a step in the right direction, though Georgia is expected to continue to seek secondary help via the NCAA transfer portal.
Turnage, a 6-foot-1, 186-pound redshirt sophomore, came out of Lafayette High School in Oxford, Miss., rated as a 4-star cornerback per the 247Spors composite and the No. 102 player in the nation.
The Bulldogs are inexperienced and shallow at the cornerback position with Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell and DJ Daniel moved on to the NFL.
Turnage will likely get his first look at cornerback, even though he was listed as a safety with the Tide.
Turnage’s experience in Alabama pro-style defense gives him a chance to adapt to UGA’s complex schemes quicker than most other transfer options.
The SEC still must amend its intraconference transfer rule for Turnage to be immediately eligible, but that is expected to happen in June.
Georgia adds to its 2023 recruiting haul with Marcus Washington Jr.
Marcus Washington played as a linebacker for Georgia from 2005-09. Now his son will do the same, as Marcus Washington Jr. committed to the Bulldogs on Saturday night.
Washington Jr. is the fourth commitment in Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class, as he joins tight end Pearce Spurlin, wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey and defensive lineman Seven Cloud.
The Georgia game against Clemson will be one of the most anticipated games of the season. Both teams return significant talent, such as quarterbacks DJ Uiagalelei and JT Daniels.
There is though one area where the Bulldogs should have an edge though against Clemson when the two teams meet on Sept. 4.
DawgNation’s Connor Riley takes a deeper look at what should be a dominant defensive line for the Bulldogs.
A solid rushing attack would be a tremendous boost to Uiagalelei, who will be making just his third collegiate start.
That’s going to be a tough ask against a Georgia front that had the No. 1 rush defense in the country in each of the past two seasons. And most of the top players from those units will be on the 2021 team.
Leading the way on Georgia’s rush defense is Jordan Davis. The senior defensive tackle surprised some when he elected to return for his final year. There might not be a better run defender in all of college football than Davis.
Clemson though should have its own standout defensive line, as the Tigers will have the likes of Bryan Breese and Myles Murphy pressuring Daniels.
Tykee Smith addition already helping Georgia
The aforementioned Smith finished up his classes at West Virginia this week. And he made it clear he is looking forward to getting to Georgia.