Best of DawgNation: Georgia adds Alabama defensive back, earns legacy commitment

Turnage signed with the Crimson Tide as a member of 2019 recruiting class out of Oxford, Miss. Also involved in Turnage’s original recruitment was Ole Miss, who was coached by now Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke.

The Georgia Bulldogs became the latest team to add an SEC player from the transfer portal, as Georgia pulled out Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage.

With the addition of Turnage, Georgia has now brought in two defensive backs via the transfer portal. Tykee Smith announced that he would be transferring to Georgia in April.

DawgNation’s Mike Griffith provided further insight into why Georgia elected to bring in another defensive back.

Adding Turnage is a step in the right direction, though Georgia is expected to continue to seek secondary help via the NCAA transfer portal. Turnage, a 6-foot-1, 186-pound redshirt sophomore, came out of Lafayette High School in Oxford, Miss., rated as a 4-star cornerback per the 247Spors composite and the No. 102 player in the nation. The Bulldogs are inexperienced and shallow at the cornerback position with Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell and DJ Daniel moved on to the NFL. Turnage will likely get his first look at cornerback, even though he was listed as a safety with the Tide. Turnage’s experience in Alabama pro-style defense gives him a chance to adapt to UGA’s complex schemes quicker than most other transfer options. -

The SEC still must amend its intraconference transfer rule for Turnage to be immediately eligible, but that is expected to happen in June.

Georgia adds to its 2023 recruiting haul with Marcus Washington Jr.

Marcus Washington played as a linebacker for Georgia from 2005-09. Now his son will do the same, as Marcus Washington Jr. committed to the Bulldogs on Saturday night.

Washington Jr. is the fourth commitment in Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class, as he joins tight end Pearce Spurlin, wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey and defensive lineman Seven Cloud.