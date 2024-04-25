clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

How potential loss of Christen Miller impacts Georgia defensive line
ATHENS — On Wednesday afternoon, it came as a surprise to see that defensive lineman Christen Miller enter his name into the transfer portal. Defensive line was a position …
Connor Riley
Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller announces he’s entering the …
ATHENS — Georgia has its first real shock of the April transfer window, as defensive tackle Christen Miller announced that he would be putting his name into the transfer …
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart wants to see more from second-year inside linebackers coming …
ATHENS — It seemed like G-Day went great for the Georgia inside linebacker room.
Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: 2 reasons why UGA’s offense could be even more …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
Connor Riley
Connor Riley
