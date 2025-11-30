The 2025 SEC Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 6. Georgia football will take on Alabama.

Below you can find information on game time, TV channel and participants for the game.

Georgia went 7-1 in SEC play, while Alabama also went 7-1.

2025 SEC Championship Game: Game time for Georgia-Alabama

The 2025 SEC Championship Game is set for a 4 p.m. ET start on Saturday, Dec. 6.

2025 SEC Championship Game: TV Channel for Georgia-Alabama

The 2025 SEC Championship Game will be broadcast on ABC. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will call the game.

2025 SEC Championship Game ticket information

For tickets to the 2025 SEC Championship Game, follow this link. Georgia will be on the south sideline, the same they were on for Friday’s Georgia-Georgia Tech game.

2025 SEC Championship Game participants

The 2025 SEC Championship Game will see the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

It will be a rematch, as Georgia lost to Alabama 24-21 on Sept. 27. The defeat is Georgia’s only loss on the season. Alabama lost to Oklahoma at home on Nov. 15. The Crimson Tide also lost to Florida State but that was a nonconference loss.

Georgia has played in the last five SEC championship games, tying a record previously held by Florida. Georgia is the defending SEC champion, as it beat Texas in the 2024 SEC Championship Game.

Georgia lost to Alabama in the 2023 SEC Championship Game and is 0-4 all-time against Alabama in the SEC title game. Georgia is 5-7 all-time in the SEC championship game.

What Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about the SEC championship game

On whether or not it’s better for his team to play in the SEC Championship Game...

“If you worry about injury risk, we won’t practice next week. So you live your life scared of injuries, you know what you get? A very scared team. There’s also an opportunity to win an SEC championship. Does that matter? Does anybody care about that anymore? I mean, I grew up thinking that was the greatest game in the world and just different from everybody else. Yeah, we lost guys today to injury. We’re going to lose guys in practice to injury. But that’s next man up. Like, that’s what’s wrong with this whole thing now. It’s like, well, what if you get hurt? What if you do this? What if you do that? I mean, it’s football. It’s all part of it.”

What are Georgia football and Alabama ranked in the College Football Playoff?

Georgia is No. 4 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings while Alabama is No. 10. No. 3 Texas A&M did lose, giving Georgia the opportunity to move up.

The winner of the SEC championship game will, in all likelihood, clinch an automatic berth into the College Football Playoff for being one of the five highest-ranked conference champions.

To get a first-round bye, a team must be ranked in the Top 4 of the final College Football Playoff rankings, which come out on Dec. 7.