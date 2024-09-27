The No. 2 ranked Georgia football team will take on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in a Week 5 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds as well as how to watch the game online.

Georgia enters the game with a 3-0 record, as does Alabama. The Crimson Tide beat Georgia the last time these two teams met in the 2023 SEC championship game.

Georgia football-Alabama game time for Week 5 game

The Georgia football-Alabama game is set for a 7:49 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football-Alabama TV channel for Week 5 game

The Georgia football-Alabama game will be broadcast on ABC. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will broadcast the game.

Georgia football-Alabama how to watch online, stream Week 5 game

You can watch the Georgia football-Alabama game online via the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Alabama odds for Week 5 game

Georgia football is a 1-point favorite against Alabama. Georgia is 1-2 on the season against the spread. The total for the game is 48.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Alabama

On when Kalen DeBoer came onto his radar…

Yeah, I didn’t really know who he was until probably when Lanning went to Oregon, and I followed Dan a lot, and they had the big rivalry with them. Not really last year, but the year before, started following Dan, their season. I think that was maybe the year that we had played Dan, and they went on to play Washington, I think once that year and then twice the following year, and that’s when it started popping up on my radar. Washington historically was known for great defense way back when, and he changed that, not that they weren’t good on defense, they were good on defense, but he made them good on offense.

His record speaks for itself. Everywhere he’s been, he’s been successful. I think he’s very confident in what he does, in his organizational methods, and I think it takes that in the situation he’s in. In the situation he’s in, you got be pretty confident in your own skin to go in there and do things your way, especially with the record they’ve had. It seems like he’s done that without any issue or problem. I think the smartest thing he’s done, he hasn’t changed everything Offensively, they have some similarities, because they have the same quarterback. We’ll probably see a lot more wrinkles that they haven’t shown, but for the most part, they’ve kept some of the staples that they had last year, because it makes the quarterback confident.

On limiting explosive plays and the challenge of Alabama in that area...

“Well, it’s extremely challenging against Bama because every play is a ticking time bomb. They’ve got explosive playmakers in backs, receivers, and then a quarterback that can extend a play from against one team might be a four-second play is now an eight-second play. When plays go from four to eight, I mean, one of the most explosive plays in all of pro football the last couple years has been scrambles. Well, there’s going to be scrambles. Like, we can’t say, ‘Well, they didn’t prepare for the scramble. There’s not a real preparation you can do for that. It’s going to happen. It’s inevitable. It’s how you manage it, how well disciplined we play down the field with our eyes. There’s a lot of things that go into that. They are an explosive team. We have limited explosives, but when those two usually meet head to head, it can go both ways.”

On coaching against an Alabama team Nick Saban’s not coaching...

“Well, he recruited a lot of them, and they’re good players. I think anytime you go against a really good team that’s a powerhouse in college football, that it’s a challenge. And I really look at it like this is a hell of an opportunity for our kids, our program, national stage, and we’re on the national stage a lot. We’ve been one the national stage a lot, especially the last three to four years. So it’s the reason kids wanna come to Georgia. They say, I wanna play in games like that. Most viewed game two weeks ago Saturday night was our game. It’s gonna probably be that way this Saturday night. When you start looking at it, kids wanna have an opportunity to play in those type games. And that’s, we’re gonna have more of them after this. So it’s a great opportunity to play on the national stage. And that’s what we built our program on is playing tough opponents.”

Georgia football injury report entering Alabama