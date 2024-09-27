Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2295 (September 27, 2024) of the podcast, Brandon Adams digs into how ESPN is looking at Kirby Smart and his desire to dominate. Plus we look at Carson Beck and his WRs before the Bama game. Later our recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins us to preview which UGA targets will be in Tuscaloosa.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart makes strong statement about his desire for ‘dominance’

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at some interesting comments from Kirby Smart in an interview with ESPN and an example of some history UGA could make with a win Saturday at Alabama.

15-minute mark: I discuss what to expect from UGA’s offense on Saturday.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

40-minute mark: I share some final thoughts on the weekend’s top games.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.