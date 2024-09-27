ATHENS — Georgia released its Thursday availability report ahead of Saturday’s game against No. 4 Alabama.

Georgia gave defensive linemen Mykel Williams, Jordan Hall and Warren Brinson the same designation as Wednesday. Williams and Hall are questionable, while Brinson is listed as probable.

Brinson has been able to practice this week, while Williams made some progress on Tuesday.

“Mykel has been able to do a little bit,” Smart said. “I still don’t know the timeline on Mykel. He’s looked good running and taking some reps, some light reps, some rush reps, some stuff he did today. It’s his first day really getting out there and doing some things.”

Williams and Brinson both got hurt in the season-opener against Clemson. Hall has yet to play in a game this season.

Having all three linemen would be huge for Georgia as it faces Alabama’s standout offensive line. Georgia will look for Christen Miller, Nazir Stackhouse and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins to continue to carry the load for this group.

Wide receiver Sacovie White was downgraded to doubtful.

Georgia will also be without guard Tate Ratledge, as he had TightRope surgery on his ankle after sustaining an injury in Georgia’s 13-12 win over Kentucky. He is expected to miss multiple games.

Running back Roderick Robinson and wide receiver London Humphreys will also miss the game.

As for Alabama, linebacker Qua Russaw, running back Richard Young and linebacker Jeremiah Alexander were all listed as probable for the game.

The Bulldogs take on Alabama on Saturday, with the game set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start. The SEC will publish availability reports on Friday and a final update 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday.

