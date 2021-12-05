Georgia football instant observations, as Bulldogs once again fall to Alabama

Alabama rolled up 31 points on five straight drives in the second and third quarter before picking off Stetson Bennett twice to secure a 41-24 win. That’s the same score Alabama beat Georgia by last season when the two teams met. Bennett was also the quarterback that day for Georgia.

ATLANTA —For Georgia, it was more of the same against Alabama. Despite being a favorite and having one of the best defenses in recent history, it didn’t change the final outcome.

It’s the seventh-straight time Alabama has beaten Georgia dating back to 2007. Alabama coach Nick Saban is now 7-1 against Georgia since becoming the head coach of the Crimson Tide. Georgia is now 0-4 against Alabama with Kirby Smart as the head coach.

The loss is Georgia’s first of the season, dropping the Bulldogs to 12-1. It’s the third straight loss in the SEC championship game for the Bulldogs.

Georgia will now wait to learn its College Football Playoff fate. The Bulldogs were helped by an Oklahoma State loss earlier on Saturday, but will still wait to see if they make the playoff.

Disastrous second quarter for Georgia

Georgia owned the second quarter this season. In the first 12 games of the year, the Bulldogs outscored opponents 162-7.

Alabama though moved the ball with ease against the vaunted Georgia defense in the frame, racking up 24 points in the quarter. All of Alabama’s touchdown drives were 75-plus yards as the Bulldogs had no answer for Alabama’s Bryce Young.