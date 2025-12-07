clock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
1 hour ago
Georgia flipping script early on Alabama in SEC title game, leads 14-0 at …
ATLANTA — Georgia jumped out to a 14-0 lead on Alabama in the SEC championship game, flipping the script on the teams’ earlier meeting.
Mike Griffith
5 hours ago
Georgia football-Alabama: Live updates, injury news, score, highlights for …
The No. 3 Georgia football team will take on the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide in a Week 15 college football game. Below you can find live updates, highlights, the latest injury …
Connor Riley
8 hours ago
Clash of SEC titans Georgia and Alabama: Who has edge at each position
ATHENS — Georgia and Alabama continue to tower above the rest of the SEC in what has become a survival of the fittest.
Mike Griffith
December 5, 2025
5 things: Kirby Smart says Georgia-Alabama ‘a different matchup this time’
ATHENS – Georgia and Alabama are meeting again this season in the SEC championship game, but it’s not the same Georgia or the same Alabama, as Kirby Smart explained.
Mike Griffith
December 5, 2025
Georgia football-Alabama: Game Time, TV Channel, how to watch online, odds …
The No. 3 Georgia football team will take on the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide in a Week 15 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, …
Connor Riley
