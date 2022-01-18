Ameer Speed finds new home with former Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker
Mel Tucker was Ameer Speed’s defensive backs coach when he arrived on Georgia’s campus in 2017. For Speed’s final year of college football, he will once again be playing for Tucker.
Speed announced on Tuesday that he would be spending his final season of eligibility at Michigan State, becoming the third Bulldog who has entered the transfer portal to land at a Power 5 school.
With Derion Kendrick off to the NFL, Georgia will be looking for a new cornerback opposite Ringo to start next season. Kamari Lassiter figures to have the inside track at the job, with Nyland Green, Daylen Everette and Jaheim Singletary pushing for the job as well.
The Bulldogs will open the 2022 season against another former defensive coordinator, as Georgia will take on Oregon and Dan Lanning on Sept. 3 in Atlatna. Lanning replaced Tucker as Georgia’s defensive coordinator after the 2018 season. Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp will serve as co-defensive coordinators for the upcoming season.
