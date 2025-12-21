ATHENS — Georgia has opened as a 7-point favorite over Ole Miss in the CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal, per DraftKings.com.

The Bulldogs (12-1) will play the Rebels (12-1) in a rematch of the teams’ regular-season meeting Athens, which Georgia won 43-35 on Oct. 18.

Ole Miss defeated Tulane 41-10 on Saturday in Oxford in a College Football Playoff first-round game.

The Rebels saw their All-American tailback, Kewan Lacy, leave the game in the third quarter with an injury.

“He banged his shoulder up,” Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said. “Obviously he came back into the game and fought through that, so we’ll address that from here going forward.

“But he went back in the game, and it’s a bruised shoulder.”

The winner of the Georgia-Ole Miss Sugar Bowl will play in the Fiesta Bowl against the winner of the Dec. 31 Cotton Bowl game between Ohio State at Miami.

The Fiesta Bowl takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 in Glendale, Ariz.

The Hurricanes advanced to their pending meeting with the Buckeyes after winning a CFP first-round game at Texas A&M on Saturday, 10-3.

Ohio State is a 9 1/2-point favorite over Miami, which features former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck is 35-5 as a starting quarterback, including a 24-3 mark at UGA before his transfer to Miami last January.

The CFP quarterfinal Rose Bowl is set for a match up between Big Ten champ and No. 1-seed Indiana and Alabama.

The Crimson Tide rallied for a 34-24 win at Oklahoma on Friday night to advance.

The Hoosiers opened as a 7-point favorite over the Crimson Tide.

Big 12 champion Texas Tech will face Oregon in the Orange Bowl at noon on Jan. 1.

The Ducks are a 1.5-point favorite over the Red Raiders after defeating James Madison 51-34 in a CFP first-round game on Saturday night.