Georgia will learn its full future SEC slates on Tuesday night when the SEC announces the league schedules for the 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029 seasons.

On Monday, On3’s Chris Low reported that the Georgia Bulldogs will see Florida, Auburn and South Carolina for all four of those seasons as the annual opponents.

The SEC announced on Friday that the annual opponents will be revisited every four seasons, so Florida, Auburn and South Carolina do not become permanent rivals.

Georgia has not played South Carolina since the 2023 season, but the two matched up annually when the league was in division format.

The Bulldogs visit Auburn on Oct. 11 and face Florida in Jacksonville on Nov. 1. The 2026 game against Florida will be played in Atlanta, while the 2027 game will be in Tampa, Florida. The series will return to Jacksonville in 2028.

The league will go from playing eight conference games to nine for the 2026 season, a change that was first announced in August.

Georgia is 3-0 to start the 2025 season, with the Bulldogs hosting Alabama this coming Saturday.