The No. 10 Georgia football team takes on the Auburn Tigers in a Week 7 college football game. Below you can find information on game time, TV channel, odds and how to stream and watch the game online.

Georgia is coming off a 35-14 win over the Kentucky Wildcats last week and enters the game with a 4-1 record. Saturday will be the 130th installment of The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

Georgia football-Auburn game time for Week 6 game

The Georgia football-Auburn game is set to start at 7:37 ET on Saturday, October 11.

Georgia football-Auburn TV channel for Week 7 game

The Georgia football-Auburn game will be broadcast on ABC. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will call the game.

Georgia football-Auburn: How to watch online, stream Week 7 game

The Georgia football-Auburn game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. You will need a subscription to watch.

Georgia football-Auburn: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 7 game

Georgia is a 3.5-point favorite over Auburn, with the total set at 46.5. The Bulldogs are 1-4 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Auburn

On Jackson Arnold film vs. stats...

“First thing is, his athleticism. He’s had two or three plays that were broken plays or plays that, maybe scramble plays, RPOs that were designed to be thrown, but maybe the look changed, and he takes off running. He runs for 60 yards. He runs for 70 yards. He doesn’t just run for 8-9 yards and go down. I mean, he runs like a running back. He runs over you, through you, around you, speed. They run gap schemes with him. They run perimeter runs with him. And then probably the toughest thing to defend is when he drops back, and he ends up taking off running. So he’s a weapon, and they’ve got weapons around him in terms of the ability to throw the ball down field.”

On the potential of Auburn’s offense with skill players...

“You see it in games. They’ve had several games where they’ve been explosive and use the skill they have. Like I said, playing on the road in our league is really tough. They’ve had two times they’ve gone into, you guys know A&M and Oklahoma’s environment, and it’s just tough places to play. They have the skill, and they have a lot of them. They’ve got a lot of speed out there with those guys. That includes their back. Their backs as receivers are fast, athletic guys.”

On playing against Hugh Freeze...

“It’s a mixture of talented players, running quarterback, the extra element, which they’re going to do with their quarterback now. He’s a really elite runner and he’s tough and physical. He’s not just an escape artist. He is a 210, 220-pound thick guy that can get north and south on you. And every time he has guys like that, he’s really been successful, whether it’s by tempo, it’s by RPOs, vertical passing game with great wideouts, or quarterback’s ability to be the extra element.”

Georgia football injury report