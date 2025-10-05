clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
2 hours ago
Kirby Smart gives fiesty answer when asked about Georgia pass rush: ‘Put …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knew he was going to be pressed about Georgia’s pass rush on Saturday.
Connor Riley
4 hours ago
‘Golden nuggets’ pay off for Georgia defense on CJ Allen’s forced fumble
ATHENS — Forcing turnovers was very present on the mind of Georgia’s defense on Saturday.
Connor Riley
5 hours ago
Mark Stoops says ‘No quit in me’ after Georgia dominates Kentucky, 35-14
ATHENS — Mark Stoops said he has no plans on leaving his post as Kentucky’s head football coach when asked about a radio report that he approached the school’s administration …
Mike Griffith
5 hours ago
Third down emphasis makes big difference in Georgia football win over …
ATHENS — Much was made last week after Georgia’s third-down performance. The Bulldogs finished minus-11 in conversions, with Alabama picking up 13 third downs. It was the …
Connor Riley
5 hours ago
3 quick takeaways on Georgia’s 35-14 win over Kentucky: Bulldogs bring the …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knew what his Georgia football team needed to do on Saturday, and the Bulldogs wasted no time doing it.
Mike Griffith
