Georgia football-Auburn live updates, score, analysis, injury news for Week 6 game
Georgia football takes on Auburn in a Week 6 game on Saturday, Oct. 8. Below you can find live updates, score information, analysis as well as the latest injury news.
The Bulldogs enter the game with a 5-0 record, while Auburn is 3-2. Georgia has not lost at home to Auburn since 2005.
1:30 p.m. update: The Georgia Bulldogs are massive favorites against Auburn, but Kirby Smart has stressed all week the importance of this game. Especially given that this is a rivalry game.
Auburn’s Brandon Council helped enflame the rivalry with some comments he made about the Georgia defensive line. The Bulldogs will be without Jalen Carter, who is out with a knee injury, but there are plenty of young players who will be eager to step up.
Expect freshman Bear Alexander to see more snaps today on the defensive line.
On the offensive side of the ball, Georgia could be as close to full health at the wide receiver position. Arian Smith played last week against Missouri, making his season debut. Meanwhile, Adonai Mitchell is expected to play on Saturday after missing the past three games with an ankle injury.
With Smith and Mitchell returning, as well as a strong Missouri performance from Dominick Blaylock, the Bulldogs could have a very potent passing attack on Saturday.
“It looks very promising from him yesterday in terms of what I saw from him running,” Smart said of Mitchell. “I don’t know how much the role will be, but we’ll see. We’ve got a lot of guys banged up, so it’s going to be done by committee in a lot of places.”
The inside linebacker position will be one worth watching, as Smael Mondon is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered against Missouri. Trezmen Marshall has chronic knee issues, making the Bulldogs very thin behind Jamon Dumas-Johnson at the position. Look for Xavian Sorey, Jalon Walker and Rian Davis to see more snaps if Mondon and Marshall are limited.
Georgia football injury report against Auburn
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Jalen Carter (knee, out)
- Nyland Green (hamstring, questionable)
- Smael Mondon (ankle, questionable)
- Chaz Chambliss (hamstring, questionable)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
- Kenny McIntosh (thigh, probable)
- Warren Brinson (groin, probable)
- Arian Smith (ankle, probable)
Georgia football-Auburn game time for Week 6 game
The Georgia football-Auburn game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET.
Georgia football-Auburn TV Channel for Week 6 game
The Georgia football-Auburn game will be broadcast on CBS.
