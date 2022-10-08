Georgia football-Auburn live updates, score, analysis, injury news for Week 6 game

The Bulldogs enter the game with a 5-0 record, while Auburn is 3-2. Georgia has not lost at home to Auburn since 2005.

Georgia football takes on Auburn in a Week 6 game on Saturday, Oct. 8. Below you can find live updates, score information, analysis as well as the latest injury news.

1:30 p.m. update: The Georgia Bulldogs are massive favorites against Auburn, but Kirby Smart has stressed all week the importance of this game. Especially given that this is a rivalry game.

Auburn’s Brandon Council helped enflame the rivalry with some comments he made about the Georgia defensive line. The Bulldogs will be without Jalen Carter, who is out with a knee injury, but there are plenty of young players who will be eager to step up.

Expect freshman Bear Alexander to see more snaps today on the defensive line.

On the offensive side of the ball, Georgia could be as close to full health at the wide receiver position. Arian Smith played last week against Missouri, making his season debut. Meanwhile, Adonai Mitchell is expected to play on Saturday after missing the past three games with an ankle injury.

With Smith and Mitchell returning, as well as a strong Missouri performance from Dominick Blaylock, the Bulldogs could have a very potent passing attack on Saturday.

“It looks very promising from him yesterday in terms of what I saw from him running,” Smart said of Mitchell. “I don’t know how much the role will be, but we’ll see. We’ve got a lot of guys banged up, so it’s going to be done by committee in a lot of places.”