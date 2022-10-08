Georgia football-Auburn live updates, score, analysis, injury news for Week 6 game

Dawgnation Logo
Auburn
Sat, 10/8 on CBS @7:30 ET
(1) Georgia
  • UNLV
    7
    Final
    San Jose State
    40
    Colorado State
    17
    Final
    Nevada
    14
  • Missouri
    10
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Florida
    10
    TCU
    10
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Kansas
    3
    Eastern Michigan
    28
    2nd QTR
    1:55
    Western Michigan
    7
    Purdue
    17
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Maryland
    17
  • (8) Tennessee
    20
    2nd QTR
    1:01
    LSU
    7
    Texas
    28
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    (18) Oklahoma
    0
    Louisville
    13
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Virginia
    10
    (20) Arkansas
    10
    2nd QTR
    00:22
    Mississippi State
    21
  • Buffalo
    24
    2nd QTR
    1:45
    Bowling Green
    0
    (4) Michigan
    10
    2nd QTR
    3:17
    Indiana
    10
    Akron
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN3 @6:00 ET
    Ohio
    Georgia Southern
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN3 @6:00 ET
    Georgia State
  • South Florida
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @6:30 ET
    Cincinnati
    Wisconsin
    Sat, 10/8 on BTN @7:30 ET
    Northwestern
    Ball State
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Central Michigan
    (12) Utah
    Sat, 10/8 on FOX @7:30 ET
    UCLA
  • Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 10/8 on STADIUM @7:30 ET
    UAB
    Liberty
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    UMass
    Texas Tech
    Sat, 10/8 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    (9) Oklahoma State
    East Carolina
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPNU @7:30 ET
    Tulane
  • Tulsa
    Sat, 10/8 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Navy
    Virginia Tech
    Sat, 10/8 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    (24) Pittsburgh
    Kent State
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Miami (OH)
    Toledo
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Northern Illinois
  • North Carolina
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN2 @8:00 ET
    Miami (FL)
    (15) Washington
    Sat, 10/8 on Pac-12 Network @8:00 ET
    Arizona State
    Duke
    Sat, 10/8 on RSN @8:00 ET
    Georgia Tech
    (3) Ohio State
    Sat, 10/8 on ABC @8:00 ET
    Michigan State
  • (14) Ole Miss
    Sat, 10/8 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Vanderbilt
    Western Kentucky
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    UTSA
    UConn
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Florida International
    UTEP
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Louisiana Tech
  • Wyoming
    Sat, 10/8 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    New Mexico
    Southern Miss
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Troy
    Air Force
    Sat, 10/8 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    Utah State
    James Madison
    Sat, 10/8 on NFL Network @11:00 ET
    Arkansas State
  • Appalachian State
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Texas State
    (25) Kansas State
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Iowa State
    Iowa
    Sat, 10/8 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Illinois
    (5) Clemson
    Sat, 10/8 on ABC @11:30 ET
    Boston College
  • South Carolina
    Sat, 10/8 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    (7) Kentucky
    Army
    Sat, 10/8 on RSN @11:30 ET
    (22) Wake Forest
    Washington State
    Sat, 10/8 on FOX @11:30 ET
    (6) USC
    (19) BYU
    Sat, 10/8 on NBC @11:30 ET
    Notre Dame
  • (17) Texas A&M
    Sun, 10/9 on CBS @12:00 AM ET
    (2) Alabama
    (23) Florida State
    Sun, 10/9 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    (10) North Carolina State
    Coastal Carolina
    Sun, 10/9 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Louisiana-Monroe
    (13) Oregon
    Sun, 10/9 on Pac-12 Network @1:00 AM ET
    Arizona
  • Fresno State
    Sun, 10/9 on Fox Sports 1 @1:45 AM ET
    Boise State
    Hawai'i
    Sun, 10/9 on CBS Sports Network @2:30 AM ET
    San Diego State
    Oregon State
    Sun, 10/9 on ESPN @3:00 AM ET
    Stanford
    Louisiana
    Wed, 10/12 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Marshall
  • (16) Baylor
    Thurs, 10/13 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    West Virginia
    Temple
    Thurs, 10/13 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    UCF
    Nebraska
    14
    Final
    Rutgers
    13
    Houston
    33
    Final
    Memphis
    32
  • UNLV
    7
    Final
    San Jose State
    40
    Colorado State
    17
    Final
    Nevada
    14
  • Missouri
    10
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Florida
    10
    TCU
    10
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Kansas
    3
    Eastern Michigan
    28
    2nd QTR
    1:55
    Western Michigan
    7
    Purdue
    17
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Maryland
    17

Georgia football-Auburn live updates, score, analysis, injury news for Week 6 game

Georgia football-Auburn-live updates-score-analysis-injury news-week 6
Georgia sophomore WR Adonai Mitchell (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia football takes on Auburn in a Week 6 game on Saturday, Oct. 8. Below you can find live updates, score information, analysis as well as the latest injury news.

The Bulldogs enter the game with a 5-0 record, while Auburn is 3-2. Georgia has not lost at home to Auburn since 2005.

Georgia football-Auburn live updates, score analysis for Week 6 game

1:30 p.m. update: The Georgia Bulldogs are massive favorites against Auburn, but Kirby Smart has stressed all week the importance of this game. Especially given that this is a rivalry game.

Auburn’s Brandon Council helped enflame the rivalry with some comments he made about the Georgia defensive line. The Bulldogs will be without Jalen Carter, who is out with a knee injury, but there are plenty of young players who will be eager to step up.

Expect freshman Bear Alexander to see more snaps today on the defensive line.

On the offensive side of the ball, Georgia could be as close to full health at the wide receiver position. Arian Smith played last week against Missouri, making his season debut. Meanwhile, Adonai Mitchell is expected to play on Saturday after missing the past three games with an ankle injury.

With Smith and Mitchell returning, as well as a strong Missouri performance from Dominick Blaylock, the Bulldogs could have a very potent passing attack on Saturday.

“It looks very promising from him yesterday in terms of what I saw from him running,” Smart said of Mitchell. “I don’t know how much the role will be, but we’ll see. We’ve got a lot of guys banged up, so it’s going to be done by committee in a lot of places.”

The inside linebacker position will be one worth watching, as Smael Mondon is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered against Missouri. Trezmen Marshall has chronic knee issues, making the Bulldogs very thin behind Jamon Dumas-Johnson at the position. Look for Xavian Sorey, Jalon Walker and Rian Davis to see more snaps if Mondon and Marshall are limited.

Georgia football injury report against Auburn

  • Andrew Paul (knee, out)
  • CJ Washington (neck, out)
  • Jalen Carter (knee, out)
  • Nyland Green (hamstring, questionable)
  • Smael Mondon (ankle, questionable)
  • Chaz Chambliss (hamstring, questionable)
  • AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
  • Kenny McIntosh (thigh, probable)
  • Warren Brinson (groin, probable)
  • Arian Smith (ankle, probable)

Georgia football-Auburn game time for Week 6 game

The Georgia football-Auburn game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-Auburn TV Channel for Week 6 game

The Georgia football-Auburn game will be broadcast on CBS.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextCollege Gameday hosts Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard voice concerns for …
Leave a Comment