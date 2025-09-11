ATHENS — The SEC has put out an availability report ahead of Saturday’s Georgia-Tennessee game.

For the Bulldogs, offensive linemen Earnest Greene was listed as probable, while Juan Gaston carried a questionable designation.

Both missed Georgia’s game against Austin Peay last week after they picked up injuries against Marshall in the first game of the season.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked about Greene and Gaston on the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday.

“Both of those guys showed good progress yesterday,” Smart said. “I really like the way both of them looked. I like the reps they took. They’ll take more reps today and just see where they are. We’ve got to make a good judgment. Today and tomorrow are physical days for us, so we still get after it and we’ll find out where they are.”

With Gaston out, Georgia started Michael Uini at right guard. The Bulldogs rotated Dontrell Glover in at the position as well.

Glover is a true freshman but has quickly impressed at Georgia.

“He’s practiced the best,” Smart said. “I mean, that’s when you earn things at Georgia, is what you do in practice. He’s nowhere near where he needs to be, and he knows that. But he is strong-handed. He is tough and fiery. He is quick. He’s a quick learner.”

At right tackle, Jah Jackson started against Austin Peay. He picked up an ankle injury in the first quarter, which led to Bo Hughley entering the game in the second half.

Jackson was not listed, with Smart stating on Tuesday Jackson was still dealing with an ankle injury.

“This is not a game that you want somebody that’s not 100% healthy out there playing,” Smart said. “It’s going to be physical. It’s going to be quick. It’s going to be violent. I mean, all SEC games are, but this one really is going to be that way. They play with really big physical guys up front. You need all the power you can get.”

Georgia did see cornerback Daylen Everette and punter Brett Thorson return to action against Austin Peay. Everette had an ankle injury while Thorson recovered from knee surgery.

Smart did announce earlier this week that freshman Ethan Barbour would be out following ankle surgery. Freshman outside linebacker Chase Linton and wide receiver Thomas Blackshear were listed as out.

For Tennessee, cornerbacks Jermond McCory and Rickey Gibson are out. Defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby, running back Hunter Barnes, defensive lineman Jaxson Moi and offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. were listed as questionable.

Georgia’s game against Tennessee is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC. The SEC will put out an availability report on Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff.

Georgia football availability report