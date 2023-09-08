The No. 1 ranked Georgia football team takes on the Ball State Cardinals in a Week 2 college football game on Saturday, Sept. 9. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds as well as how to watch the game online.

Georgia football is coming off a 48-7 win over UT-Martin in Week 1. Ball State lost 44-14 to Kentucky.

Georgia football-Ball State game time for Week 2 game

Georgia football will take on Ball State at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Georgia football-Ball State TV channel for Week 2 game

Georgia football-Ball State will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang will broadcast the game.

For those who have Spectrum Charter and are unable to watch the game, the SEC has released the following statement.

“As negotiations continue between Charter Communications and Disney Entertainment, Spectrum cable customers who are seeking SEC programming on ESPN channels, including SEC Network, can easily find and sign up for ESPN channels across all other major TV streaming providers like DirecTV, Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV and FuboTV.”

Georgia football-Ball State how to stream, watch online for Week 2 game

The Georgia football-Ball State game can streamed via the WatchESPN app. You can click here to watch the game, though you will need to sign with your cable provider.

Below is a video walking you through how to stream the game.

Georgia football-Ball State odds for Week 2 game

Georgia football is a 42-point favorite against Ball State. The Bulldogs are 0-1 against the spread this season. The over/under for the game is 53.5.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Ball State

On playing Ball State: They’ve got a really good football team. I don’t know their coach, Mike Neu, well but I get to meet him obviously. Got a lot of respect for their conference. We played Kent State out of their conference last year and the MAC has done an incredible job of creating a good football environment and some really good football teams. We got to put last game to bed this morning, which we don’t usually get to do on Monday. But with no school, we’re able to jump ahead. So this afternoon we’ll jump into Ball State and get prepared for them.”

On the improvements he wants to see made in Week 2: “God, a lot. There are so many things we can get better at. Every coach in the country is saying that you get better from game 1 to game 2, that’s the biggest jump you make. So if that’s the case, then there is a lot of areas to improve in. Certainly. Turnovers on defense. Pursuit angles, we got cutback on several times. Offensively, being able to be explosive in the run game, convert on third downs. There are a lot of things. Special teams, I didn’t think we didn’t dominate in any way in special teams like we’re capable of. I can’t pinpoint any one way.”

Confidence still high for Carson Beck heading into Ball State: ‘Once he’s rolling, he’s rolling’

On Ball State’s play against Kentucky” “Very impressed, both sides of the ball. You’re right: It’s 7-3 they’re up on Kentucky in the second. I watched the game. I’m like, ‘Man, these guys are a really good team.’ Now we had watched them in the offseason ‘cause we wouldn’t have but one game on them [this season]. Young quarterback’s playing really well. They do a good job of mixing it up in terms of bringing the athletic quarterback in. They’ve had some tough injuries, but they have a really good football team.”