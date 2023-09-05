ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs have completed two practices to this point in the week as they continue to prepare for Saturday’s game against Ball State.

The most pressing injury is to Ladd McConkey, who is dealing with a back injury. He is considered day-to-day at this point.

Smart provided an update on McConkey on Tuesday night.

“Ladd has not practiced with us,” Smart said. “He’s run routes on air but he has not taken hits or practice reps.”

As for running back Daijun Edwards, Smart said Edwards has looked good and was out of a black non-contact jersey. He is still wearing a knee brace.

Georgia saw some of its injured players return to action last week, even while not 100 percent. Smael Mondon saw six snaps in the win over UT-Martin as he continues to come back from a foot injury.

“In our mind he was playing. He’s played a few more snaps this week as we try and build him up,” Smart said. “He’s practicing well.”

Running back Kendall Milton is playing through a hamstring injury. He was still able to lead the Bulldogs in rushing and ripped off the longest run of the evening for 37 yards.

“Kendall’s dying to get out there. He’s got a great heart, great soul. He loves this program,” Smart said on Monday. “He’ll give anything to this program and it kills him not to be out there. He has not been able to practice most of camp due to his injury. We’re dealing with a little bit now with, how does he stay warm? He’s used to playing, right? He plays in a rotation at running back, but he played in on all the special teams. Well now he’s not doing that, so when he’s not in on offense, he sits over there, he gets cold, he’s gotta stay warm, he goes in at halftime, leg tightens up and he doesn’t have what I call the camp stamina. You know, he didn’t really go through camp. He worked out, he ran, he did what he had to do, but he could not get himself in playing shape just by camp, so we’re really battling that now to get him back right. I

Smart did say that wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint will be back this week after missing last week’s game due to internal team discipline.

Smart also provided an update on a few inside linebackers. Smart said that freshman Raylen Wilson returned to practice after missing the first game against UT-Martin. Wilson did dress out in the win, though he had a brace on his right knee. EJ Lightsey has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

“He’s in a black shirt but it’s been so great to have him back out there,” Smart said of Wilson. “He’s such a bright kid and so he didn’t miss a lot mentally.”

Georgia takes on Ball State on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. The SEC Network will broadcast the game.

Georgia football injury report

Ladd McConkey, back -- probable

Smael Mondon, foot -- probable

Jackson Meeks, foot -- questionable

De’Nylon Morrissette, groin -- questionable

Kendall Milton, hamstring -- probable

Daijun Edwards, knee -- questionable

EJ Lightsey shoulder -- questionable

Lawson Luckie, ankle -- doubtful

Raylen Wilson, knee-- doubtful

Chris Peal, toe -- doubtful

Branson Robinson, knee -- out