Georgia All-American Brock Bowers signs with NIL marketing powerhouse ESM

ATHENS — Georgia All-American Brock Bowers has signed on with marketing powerhouse ESM for his future NIL endorsement deals.
Bowers is coming off an unprecedented campaign that saw him spearhead the Bulldogs’ first national championship season in 41 years, setting a program record with 13 touchdown catches and shattering UGA tight end marks with team-receiving highs in catches (56) and yards (882).
“ESM is excited to continue our growth in the NIL space by adding another premier talent in Brock Bowers,” said ESM President of football Dan Everett. “Brock embodies the values of hard work, humility and determination. "
Former NFL Pro Bowler and Carolina Panthers’ star Greg Olsen is among many who have had high praise for Bowers this season.
“Brock Bowers is the best young TE I’ve seen in a LONG time,” Olsen shared on his Twitter account “He’s a 1st round pick if he could come out as a TRUE FRESHMAN!”
Alabama coach Nick Saban was also effusive in his praise, having watched Bowers catch 10 passes for 139 yards against his defense in the Tide’s SEC Championship Game with Georgia.
“I think this guy is one of the premier players in college football,” Saban said in the days leading up to the CFP Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium last Monday. “I know he’s just a freshman. But this guy’s got great size. He’s a good blocker. Physical. He’s tough. And he’s got wide receiver skills in every way, shape or form, which makes it difficult being a bigger guy for bigger guys to cover him and it makes it also difficult for smaller guys to cover him.
“So this guy is just a phenomenal football player all the way around.”
Bowers proved the seven-time national championship coach correct last Monday night, leading the Bulldogs with four receptions in Georgia’s 33-18 win over Alabama, including UGA final score of the night on a 15-yard catch-and-run touchdown.
“We will rep Brock responsibly by pairing him with a handful of his favorite brands,” Everett said, “while prioritizing philanthropic deliverables that impact the causes he is most passionate about.”
Bowers is among three finalists for the FWAA Freshman of the Year Award, which will be announced on Monday.
ESM represents current Georgia quarterback JT Daniels along with projected first-round 2022 NFL draft pick and former North Carolina Sam Howell in the college ranks, in addition to Fresno State twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who landed the landmark Boost Mobile advertisement in Times Square.
Georgia running back legends Nick Chubb and D’Andre Swift are represented by ESM, along with fellow NFL stars Mac Jones, Jalen Hurts and Jonathan Taylor.
