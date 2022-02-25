Georgia football fans’ top choice for personalized jersey an eye-opener, but in-line with production

ATHENS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart has emphasized the “team” aspect about how the Bulldogs go about things, even as the program is on the verge of a record-breaking NFL draft. There are indeed plenty of stars at Georgia, from the 5-star recruiting variety to the All-SEC and All-American sorts.

RELATED: Shane Beamer comments on Georgia Freshman of Year Brock Bowers Not surprisingly, he came across as a very humble and modest young man when asked of breaking the school’s records for catches and yards at the tight end position. “The first couple games in, I was catching a few balls and just kind of doing my thing,” Bowers said. “As the season went on, I was like, shoot, I’m doing pretty well.” Smart might not have spent much time talking about many players on offense outside of Bennett last season, but Saban did have plenty of things to say about Bowers as the teams prepared to meet in the CFP Championship Game. “I think this guy is one of the premier players in college football,” Saban said of Bowers, who had 10 catches for 139 yards in the SEC Championship Game.

“I know he’s just a freshman, but this guy’s got great size, he’s a good blocker, physical and he’s tough,” Saban said. “He’s got wide receiver skills in every way, shape or form, which makes it difficult being a bigger guy for bigger guys to cover him and it makes it also difficult for smaller guys to cover him. “So this guy is just a phenomenal football player all the way around.” Smart determines which players speak to the media regularly, and to this point, it appears the school will be working to get Bennett more attention. RELATED: Smart compares Stetson Bennett to ‘Rudy,’ UGA quarterback throws out first pitch Bennett threw out the first pitch for the baseball team’s season-opening game, while Bowers did not appear to accept his FWAA Freshman of the Year Award at a Monday night banquet in Gainesville, Fla. Smart has said he wants to make sure players do not put individual accolades or individual deals ahead of the team.

Bennett and Bowers are expected to be represented by the same NIL agent that worked with JT Daniels last season.

