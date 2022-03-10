Brock Vandagriff, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and the most intriguing player at each Georgia football position group

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. The most intriguing Georgia football player at each position group this spring Spring practice is less than a week away for the defending National Champions, as the Georgia Bulldogs will take the field on Tuesday for the first of their 15 spring practices. Georgia will have to replace many contributors from last season’s team, as Georgia dominated the NFL combine this past weekend.

Running back: Kendall Milton Talent has never been a question when it comes to the junior running back. With Zamir White and James Cook both off to the NFL, Milton stands to earn a greater opportunity from within the offense. Perhaps the most important thing for Milton will be his health, as MCL injuries have prevented him from playing in each of the past two seasons. Limiting the wear and tear will be important as Milton figures to carry a much heavier workload for Georgia this season. Wide receiver: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Were Arian Smith completely healthy, he would be our answer here. With there still being some uncertainty about his availability after he fractured his leg in November, we’ll go with a different 2020 wide receiver. Go back and watch the Brock Bowers touchdown in the win over Alabama. Notice how Rosemy-Jacksaint, who did not have a catch in the game, is blocking 10-plus yards downfield to allow Bowers to walk into the endzone. Coaches notice that kind of effort.

Offensive line: Amarius Mims Georgia is in a really great spot at the tackle position, as Warren McClendon returns for his third season as a starter at right tackle and Broderick Jones is primed to take over at left tackle. So where does that leave Mims? He was Georgia’s highest-rated signee in the 2021 recruiting cycle and has massive physical tools. His future is obviously at the tackle position, yet he might be one of the five most talented offensive linemen that Georgia has. Does Georgia move him to guard to get him on the field? And what does that mean for the likes of Warren Ericson, Xavier Truss and others? Tate Ratledge would be a possible answer here but there is some uncertainty given his foot injury. Defensive line: Mykel Williams We had to put one freshman on the list, as the Bulldogs led the country in early enrollees with 19. Williams is the highest-rated of those, with the defensive end coming in as the No. 4 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class.

