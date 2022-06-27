Walter Camp selects 3 Georgia heroes from 2021 title run as first-team preseason All-Americans
ATHENS —Three Georgia football players landed preseason first-team All-American honors by the Walter Camp Foundation on Monday.
The names won’t come as a surprise to anyone as they were all keys to the Bulldogs’ CFP Championship playoff run in 2021, which culminated with a 33-18 win over Alabama in the title game.
Tight end Brock Bowers, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and cornerback Kelee Ringo were the first-team picks.
Bowers, of course, set a UGA record with 13 TD catches and led the Bulldogs in receiving last season.
Bowers also had a 10-catch. 139-yard 1-TD performance against the Tide in the SEC Championship Game and followed that up with 5 catches for 55 yards and a TD in a 34-11 Orange Bowl CFP win over Michigan and a 4-catch, 36-yard, 1 TD performance in the title game.
Carter, a projected Top 10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, had a key blocked field goal in the CFP title game along with 6 QB pressures and three tackles.
Ringo, of course, had the game-sealing 79-yard interception return for a touchdown in the CFP win along with six tackles and a pass break-up.
First Team Preseason Offense
WR: Jordan Addison (USC)*, Jaxson Smith-Njigba (Ohio State)
TE: Brock Bowers (Georgia)
OL: Peter Skoronski (Northwestern), Andrew Vorhees (USC), O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida), Caleb Chandler (Louisville) C: Jarrett Patterson (Notre Dame)
QB: Bryce Young (Alabama)#
RB: Bijan Robinson (Texas), TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State)
PK: Jake Moody (Michigan)*
First Team Preseason Defense
DL: Bryan Bresee (Clemson), Jalen Carter (Georgia), Zion Tupuola-Fetui (Washington), Andre Carter II (Army West Point)
LB: Will Anderson (Alabama), Trenton Simpson (Clemson), Noah Sewell (Oregon)
DB: Cam Smith (South Carolina), Eli Ricks (Alabama), Kelee Ringo (Georgia), Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M)
P: Adam Korsak (Rutgers)#
KR: Brian Battie (South Florida)*
Second Team Preseason Offense
WR: Xavier Worthy (Texas), Kayshon Boutte (LSU) TE: Michael Mayer (Notre Dame)
OL: John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota), Dawand Jones (Ohio State), Jordan McFadden (Clemson), Zach Frazier (West Virginia)# C: Olusegun Oluwatimi (Michigan)
QB: Caleb Williams (USC)
RB: Sean Tucker (Syracuse)#, Blake Corum (Michigan)
PK: Noah Ruggles (Ohio State), #
Second Team Preseason Defense
DL: Calijah Kancey (Pittsburgh), Gervon Dexter (Florida), Jaxon Player (Baylor), Jacob Slade (Michigan State)
LB: Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington), Ivan Pace, Jr. (Cincinnati), Carlton Martial (Troy)
DB: Steven Jones, Jr. (Appalachian State)#, Riley Moss (Iowa), Clark Phillips III (Utah), Brandon Joseph (Notre Dame)%
P: Kule Ostendorp (Arizona)
KR: Charlie Jones (Purdue)
* - 2021 Walter Camp First Team All-America selection
# - 2021 Walter Camp Second Team All-America selection
% - 2020 Walter Camp First Team All-America selection
