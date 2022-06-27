Walter Camp selects 3 Georgia heroes from 2021 title run as first-team preseason All-Americans

The names won’t come as a surprise to anyone as they were all keys to the Bulldogs’ CFP Championship playoff run in 2021, which culminated with a 33-18 win over Alabama in the title game.

ATHENS —Three Georgia football players landed preseason first-team All-American honors by the Walter Camp Foundation on Monday.

Tight end Brock Bowers, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and cornerback Kelee Ringo were the first-team picks.

Bowers, of course, set a UGA record with 13 TD catches and led the Bulldogs in receiving last season.

Bowers also had a 10-catch. 139-yard 1-TD performance against the Tide in the SEC Championship Game and followed that up with 5 catches for 55 yards and a TD in a 34-11 Orange Bowl CFP win over Michigan and a 4-catch, 36-yard, 1 TD performance in the title game.

Carter, a projected Top 10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, had a key blocked field goal in the CFP title game along with 6 QB pressures and three tackles.

Ringo, of course, had the game-sealing 79-yard interception return for a touchdown in the CFP win along with six tackles and a pass break-up.

First Team Preseason Offense

WR: Jordan Addison (USC)*, Jaxson Smith-Njigba (Ohio State)