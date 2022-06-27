Dawgnation Logo

Walter Camp selects 3 Georgia heroes from 2021 title run as first-team preseason All-Americans

041622 Athens: Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) and defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) tackle Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) during the G - Day game at Sanford Stadium Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
@mikegriffith32
ATHENS —Three Georgia football players landed preseason first-team All-American honors by the Walter Camp Foundation on Monday.

The names won’t come as a surprise to anyone as they were all keys to the Bulldogs’ CFP Championship playoff run in 2021, which culminated with a 33-18 win over Alabama in the title game.

Tight end Brock Bowers, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and cornerback Kelee Ringo were the first-team picks.

Bowers, of course, set a UGA record with 13 TD catches and led the Bulldogs in receiving last season.

Bowers also had a 10-catch. 139-yard 1-TD performance against the Tide in the SEC Championship Game and followed that up with 5 catches for 55 yards and a TD in a 34-11 Orange Bowl CFP win over Michigan and a 4-catch, 36-yard, 1 TD performance in the title game.

Carter, a projected Top 10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, had a key blocked field goal in the CFP title game along with 6 QB pressures and three tackles.

Ringo, of course, had the game-sealing 79-yard interception return for a touchdown in the CFP win along with six tackles and a pass break-up.

First Team Preseason Offense&nbsp;

WR: Jordan Addison (USC)*, Jaxson Smith-Njigba (Ohio State)   

TE: Brock Bowers (Georgia)   

OL:  Peter Skoronski (Northwestern), Andrew Vorhees (USC), O’Cyrus    Torrence (Florida), Caleb Chandler (Louisville)    C:  Jarrett Patterson (Notre Dame)   

QB: Bryce Young (Alabama)#   

RB:  Bijan Robinson (Texas), TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State)   

PK: Jake Moody (Michigan)*   

First Team Preseason Defense&nbsp; &nbsp;

DL:  Bryan Bresee (Clemson), Jalen Carter (Georgia), Zion Tupuola-Fetui    (Washington), Andre Carter II (Army West Point)   

LB:  Will Anderson (Alabama), Trenton Simpson (Clemson), Noah Sewell    (Oregon)   

DB:  Cam Smith (South Carolina), Eli Ricks (Alabama), Kelee Ringo  (Georgia), Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M)   

P: Adam Korsak (Rutgers)#   

KR:  Brian Battie (South Florida)*   

Second Team Preseason Offense&nbsp; &nbsp;

WR:  Xavier Worthy (Texas), Kayshon Boutte (LSU)    TE:  Michael Mayer (Notre Dame) 

OL:  John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota), Dawand Jones (Ohio State), Jordan    McFadden (Clemson), Zach Frazier (West Virginia)#    C: Olusegun Oluwatimi (Michigan)   

QB: Caleb Williams (USC)   

RB: Sean Tucker (Syracuse)#, Blake Corum (Michigan)   

PK:  Noah Ruggles (Ohio State), #   

Second Team Preseason Defense&nbsp; &nbsp;

DL: Calijah Kancey (Pittsburgh), Gervon Dexter (Florida), Jaxon Player    (Baylor), Jacob Slade (Michigan State)   

LB: Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington), Ivan Pace, Jr. (Cincinnati), Carlton  Martial (Troy)   

DB: Steven Jones, Jr. (Appalachian State)#, Riley Moss (Iowa), Clark    Phillips III (Utah), Brandon Joseph (Notre Dame)%   

P:  Kule Ostendorp (Arizona)   

KR:  Charlie Jones (Purdue)

* - 2021 Walter Camp First Team All-America selection 

  # - 2021 Walter Camp Second Team All-America selection   

% - 2020 Walter Camp First Team All-America selection

