Former Georgia offensive lineman Cameron Kinnie announces transfer destination
Another former Bulldog has found a new home, as offensive lineman Cameron Kinnie announced he would be transferring to play for former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn and UCF.
Kinnie announced he would be leaving following Georgia’s spring game. Due to the one-time transfer exemption, Kinnie will be immediately eligible at Central Florida.
The Bulldogs will open the 2022 season on Sept. 3, when they take on Oregon. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start and will air on ABC.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia baseball heads to red-hot North Carolina regional featuring 3 conference champions
- NIL frenzy: Georgia president sorts out Lane Kiffin assertions leading up to SEC spring meetings
- Georgia football game times show a National Championship doesn’t change everything
- Athletic director, social media weigh in on public alcohol sales at Georgia football home games
- Georgia football podcast: UGA fans should be happy Kirby Smart’s not like Lane Kiffin
- 4 things: How Star-maker Todd Monken transforms Georgia offense
- Malik Benson: Nation’s No. 1 JUCO prospect shares why Georgia, his first ‘major’ offer, remains on his mind
- 3 things from Georgia board meeting: Hot tickets, Cocktail Party update, $300 million goal
- What Kirby Smart, Todd Monken contracts say about the direction of Georgia football
UGA News
- Georgia football game times show a National Championship doesn’t change everything
- 4 thoughts on full 2022 Georgia football September schedule
- 4 things: How Star-maker Todd Monken transforms Georgia offense
- What Kirby Smart, Todd Monken contracts say about the direction of Georgia football
- Georgia football game time, TV networks announced for home opener, Week 3 South Carolina game
NextNIL frenzy: Georgia president sorts out Lane Kiffin assertions …