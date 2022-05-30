Dawgnation Logo

Former Georgia offensive lineman Cameron Kinnie announces transfer destination

Another former Bulldog has found a new home, as offensive lineman Cameron Kinnie announced he would be transferring to play for former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn and UCF.

Kinnie announced he would be leaving following Georgia’s spring game. Due to the one-time transfer exemption, Kinnie will be immediately eligible at Central Florida.

The Bulldogs will open the 2022 season on Sept. 3, when they take on Oregon. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start and will air on ABC.

