ATHENS — We are less than a week away from the start of spring practice for the Georgia football program.

Given how last season ended — with a 23-10 loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff — many will be eager to see what this next version of the Georgia program looks like.

The Bulldogs will bring back the same on-field coaching staff, a first in the Kirby Smart era. But there will be plenty of new faces and new issues to be addressed, with the Bulldogs taking the field for the first of their 15 practices on Tuesday.

As is always the case in spring practice, Georgia will have more than a few players on the mend as they heal from injuries. Some of those include expected contributors like Monroe Freeling and Gabe Harris. There are also likely to be a few surprises as well when Kirby Smart speaks to reporters.

Georgia won’t have every answer on the first day of practice, which is slated for Tuesday. It won’t even have every question answered by the conclusion of spring practice, which is set for April 12 and doubles as G-Day.

But there are still some things Georgia can learn about itself this spring. And how Georgia goes about answering the three questions below will shape how things look entering the summer months.

How real is Ryan Puglisi?

There is a lot to like about the redshirt freshman quarterback. He’s got a lot of potential and admirers in the Georgia building.

The Bulldogs need a new full-time starting quarterback, with Carson Beck off at Miami.

Gunner Stockton is the overwhelming favorite to be that guy to replace Beck. A strong spring should make it all but official that the fourth-year junior steps in as the new starter.

But if it’s Puglisi that has the strong spring, it solves some real problems for the Bulldogs. It allows Georgia to feel much better about its backup situation, as the Bulldogs considered transfer portal options in the winter window.

It could also make Georgia’s quarterback battle seem very real. Competition is the bedrock of Georgia’s program and having a legitimate one at quarterback should only help the offense be the best version of itself.

Puglisi was limited last spring as he was dealing with a knee injury. If he’s able to go out and shine this spring, it’ll go a long way for him and the Georgia offense.

What do the young offensive linemen look like?

Georgia has four starters on the offensive line it needs to replace. Given that the group struggled last season, this group and its position coach face plenty of questions this spring.

As mentioned above, Freeling is expected to be limited this spring after he had labrum surgery. He is the lone returning starter from GEorgia’s loss to Notre Dame.

When Georgia’s first-team offensive line takes the field on G-Day, it will likely have a completely different look than the Notre Dame loss.

Georgia has some known entities here, with Micah Morris Earnest Greene and Drew Bobo all starting games last season for the Bulldogs.

But there are also some new faces that Georgia will need to step up.

At guard, Daniel Calhoun seems poised to potentially step in for Tate Ratledge. At tackle, Bo Hughley and Jah Jackson will compete. Not to mention incoming prospects like Cortez Smith and Juan Gaston.

If Georgia’s offensive line is going to take a step back to where it used to be — as one of the best offensive lines in the country — it is going to need its newest members to make major strides.

How do the transfer defensive backs fit in?

Georgia brought in three transfer defensive backs this offseason in Zion Branch, Adrian Maddox and Jaden Harris.

All three are likely to help at safety and star, where Georgia faces questions. Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson are off to the NFL.

KJ Bolden is back and Joenel Aguero will look to build off an up-and-down 2024 season.

Georgia clearly felt it had a need to address in bringing all three defensive backs. At cornerback, Georgia sees Daylen Everette return, while Daniel Harris, Ellis Robinson and DeMello Jones.

If Branch, Maddox and/or Harris hit the ground running, that should make Georgia feel all the better about what it has in the secondary entering the 2025 season.