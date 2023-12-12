clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football 2024 quarterback room in flux as Carson Beck, Dylan …
ATHENS — There’s only been one actual change in the Georgia quarterback room in the 10 days since its loss to Alabama. Brock Vandagriff entered the transfer portal and exited …
Connor Riley
OPINION: What happens if Carson Beck leaves and Dylan Raiola flips to …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart saw the NCAA transfer portal clouds on the horizon and has his Georgia football program braced.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football 2024 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL …
The Georgia roster and coaching staff has begun to take shape for the 2024 season. Below you can find live updates on the latest transfer portal, NFL draft and coaching …
Connor Riley
Social media buzzing amid curiously timed Dylan Raiola Instagram post, …
As of this writing, Dylan Raiola is still committed to Georgia. The 5-star prospect is still publicly with the Georgia Bulldogs, as he has been since May.
Connor Riley
Georgia offensive linemen Aliou Bah enters transfer portal
Offensive lineman Aliou Bah becomes the latest member of the Georgia program to enter the transfer portal.
Connor Riley
