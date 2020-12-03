Georgia football center Trey Hill undergoes surgeries, out indefinitely

ATHENS — Georgia center Trey Hill could miss the rest of the season after having arthroscopic surgeries performed on both knees, DawgNation has confirmed.

Hill, a junior, had meniscus surgery, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

Hill has the longest starting streak on the team, 26 games, and he could be deliberating his NFL future following the surgeries.

Georgia will likely move redshirt sophomore Warren Ericson into the center position, as the Bulldogs did earlier this season when Hill was struggling with his shotgun snaps.

Georgia regularly works with multiple offensive line combinations in practices to be prepared in the event a starter is injured or misses time.

Smart worked several offensive line backups in last Saturday’s 45-16 win at South Carolina in the final minutes.

“Five offensive linemen who have hardly got to play this year got to go out and play,” Smart said of the final drive, which consisted exclusively of run plays.

The week before, Smart took the time to breakdown the talents of the freshmen in the stacked offensive line room.

Ericson spoke earlier this season of his mentality of being ready to step in and compete for Georgia.

“When I get to go in the game, when it’s my opportunity I’m not going to let my brothers down on this side of the ball,” Ericson said. “I’m not going to let Trey Hill down or Jamaree (Salyer) down …. or any of the defensive players. So that’s my thing.”

