Georgia senior safety Christopher Smith making another run at CFP championship with Bulldogs
Smith had a career-high seven tackles and an interception in Georgia’s 33-18 win over Alabama in the CFP Championship Game last Monday, along with a pivotal third down PBU as the Bulldogs’ defense dominated the game.
The rising fifth-year senior became a part of Georgia folklore with a 74-yard Pick-6 in the win over Clemson, providing the only touchdown and launching the Bulldogs on their first national championship run since 1980.
Smith also threw a key block on Kelee Ringo’s game-clinching 79-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Smith suffered a late-season knee injury that forced him to mss the Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech games, but he worked feverishly to rehab and be back on the field to help the Bulldogs’ young secondary in the postseason.
The news of Smith’s return will be music to Kirby Smart’s ears as Georgia will suffer heavy attrition off its championship defensive unit.
Seniors Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Quay Walker, Channing Tindall, Robert Beal and Derion Kendrick are moving on, and underclassmen Nakobe Dean and Travon Walker are projected first-round picks who are also expected to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
UGA has had three defensive backs enter the portal, as well: Cornerbacks Jalen Kimber and Ameer Speed, and safety Latavious Brini.
The offense is losing running backs Zamir White and James Cook, along with team captain and left tackle Jamaree Salyer and offensive guard Justin Shaffer.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett has said he wants to play another year of college football but only if he can “trust the decisions made” by Smart and the UGA coaching staff.
DEFENSE
Key returning players
DT Jalen Carter
CB Kelee Ringo
FS Christopher Smith
Star Tykee Smith
Unknown/not announced
OLB Nolan Smith
SS Lewis Cine
DB Lovasea Carroll
CB Nyland Green
LB Nakobe Dean (projected first-round pick)
OLB Adam Anderson (suspended indefinitely)
DE Travon Walker (projected first-round pick)
Departing players
NT Jordan Davis
DT Devonte Wyatt
LB Quay Walker
LB Channing Tindall
OLB Robert Beal
CB Derion Kendrick
CB Jalen Kimber (portal)
CB Ameer Speed (portal)
DB Latavious Brini (portal)
OFFENSE
Key Returning Players
OT Broderick Jones
OL Sedrick Van Pran
OL Tate Ratledge
OG Warren McClendon
OG Warren Ericson
OT Amarius Mims
TE Brock Bowers
WR Adonai Mitchell
WR Ladd McConkey
RB Kenny McIntosh
RB Kendall Milton
RB Daijun Edwards
QB Brock Vandagriff
Unknown/not announced
WR Kearis Jackson
WR Arian Smith
WR Jermaine Burton
WR Arik Gilbert
WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
TE John FitzPatrick
OL Clay Webb
TE Darnell Washington
QB Carson Beck
QB Stetson Bennett
QB JT Daniels
Departing players
RB Zamir White
RB James Cook
WR George Pickens
OL Jamaree Salayer
OG Justin Shaffer
WR Justin Robinson (portal)
P Jake Camarda
UGA News
- Georgia senior safety Christopher Smith making another run at CFP championship with Bulldogs
- Georgia football fan-favorite Zamir White declares for 2022 NFL Draft
- CFP Stock Report: Georgia Bulldogs set market high with 33-18 win over Alabama
- Georgia receiver George Pickens expected to take talents into 2022 NFL Draft
- Georgia All-American Brock Bowers signs with NIL marketing powerhouse ESM