Georgia senior safety Christopher Smith making another run at CFP championship with Bulldogs

Smith had a career-high seven tackles and an interception in Georgia’s 33-18 win over Alabama in the CFP Championship Game last Monday, along with a pivotal third down PBU as the Bulldogs’ defense dominated the game.

The rising fifth-year senior became a part of Georgia folklore with a 74-yard Pick-6 in the win over Clemson, providing the only touchdown and launching the Bulldogs on their first national championship run since 1980.

Smith also threw a key block on Kelee Ringo’s game-clinching 79-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Smith suffered a late-season knee injury that forced him to mss the Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech games, but he worked feverishly to rehab and be back on the field to help the Bulldogs’ young secondary in the postseason.

The news of Smith’s return will be music to Kirby Smart’s ears as Georgia will suffer heavy attrition off its championship defensive unit.

Seniors Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Quay Walker, Channing Tindall, Robert Beal and Derion Kendrick are moving on, and underclassmen Nakobe Dean and Travon Walker are projected first-round picks who are also expected to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.