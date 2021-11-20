Charleston Southern
7
Final
56
(1) Georgia
  • Tennessee State
    10
    Final
    Mississippi State
    55
    Prairie View A&M
    3
    Final
    (11) Texas A&M
    52
  • New Mexico State
    16
    4th QTR
    3:54
    Kentucky
    56
    Arkansas
    Sat, 11/20 on CBS @8:30 ET
    (3) Alabama
    Florida
    Sat, 11/20 on SEC Network @9:00 ET
    Missouri
    (16) Auburn
    Sun, 11/21 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    South Carolina
  • South Alabama
    Sun, 11/21 on ESPNU @12:30 AM ET
    Tennessee
    Vanderbilt
    Sun, 11/21 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    (12) Ole Miss
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Sun, 11/21 on ESPN2 @2:00 AM ET
    LSU
    (12) Ole Miss
    Fri, 11/26 on ESPN @12:30 AM ET
Georgia football instant observations following senior day win over Charleston Southern

112021 Athens: Georgia senior defensive lineman Jordan Davis gets a hoist in the air by tailback Zamir White and offensive lineman Broderick Jones celebrating his 1-yard touchdown run while getting to play a little offense on senior day to take a 7-0 lead over Charleston Southern during the first quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
@Kconnorriley
Posted

ATHENS — Florida showed a week ago what could happen if you aren’t at your best against an FCS foe. Georgia showed why it’s in a much better place than Florida is at this point in time.

The No. 1 Bulldogs closed out their home slate with a 56-7 on Saturday to move to 11-0 on the season.

There’s been a very public push to have Davis as a Heisman Trophy candidate. The issue is that despite his defensive dominance, he lacks the stats of past defensive Heisman candidates. The touchdown against Charleston Southern won’t alleviate those concerns, but it was undoubtedly the highlight of the day for Davis.

As for how Davis played defensively, he wasn’t needed much after the first quarter as the Bulldogs held a 28-0 lead. The senior defensive tackle actually had more yards of offense, 2, than the entire Charleston Southern team, -10, after the opening 15 minutes.

Everyone gets in on the fun on offense

The Georgia offense was handing out touchdowns like how Oprah Winfrey used to hand out cars. Seven different players found the endzone, with tight end Brock Bowers being the only one to do so twice.

James Cook and Zamir White both ripped off long runs early, showing the kind of explosive running game Georgia has missed at times this season. On a combined 10 carries, the fourth-year running backs racked up 135 yards. Cook also hauled in an 18-yard reception.

Jermaine Burton, Adonai Mitchell, Brett Seither, Kenny McIntosh Dominick Blaylock and Ladd McConkey all caught multiple passes on the day for Georgia. But it was hard not to come away impressed with what Bowers did.

He’s now got eight receiving touchdowns on the year, tied for the second-most in a single season. since Smart became the program’s head coach in 2016. He finished with 4 receptions for 36 yards while also adding a 19-yard run. Not bad for a freshman.

