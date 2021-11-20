Georgia football instant observations following senior day win over Charleston Southern

The No. 1 Bulldogs closed out their home slate with a 56-7 on Saturday to move to 11-0 on the season.

ATHENS — Florida showed a week ago what could happen if you aren’t at your best against an FCS foe. Georgia showed why it’s in a much better place than Florida is at this point in time.

There’s been a very public push to have Davis as a Heisman Trophy candidate. The issue is that despite his defensive dominance, he lacks the stats of past defensive Heisman candidates. The touchdown against Charleston Southern won’t alleviate those concerns, but it was undoubtedly the highlight of the day for Davis.

As for how Davis played defensively, he wasn’t needed much after the first quarter as the Bulldogs held a 28-0 lead. The senior defensive tackle actually had more yards of offense, 2, than the entire Charleston Southern team, -10, after the opening 15 minutes.

Everyone gets in on the fun on offense

The Georgia offense was handing out touchdowns like how Oprah Winfrey used to hand out cars. Seven different players found the endzone, with tight end Brock Bowers being the only one to do so twice.

James Cook and Zamir White both ripped off long runs early, showing the kind of explosive running game Georgia has missed at times this season. On a combined 10 carries, the fourth-year running backs racked up 135 yards. Cook also hauled in an 18-yard reception.

Jermaine Burton, Adonai Mitchell, Brett Seither, Kenny McIntosh Dominick Blaylock and Ladd McConkey all caught multiple passes on the day for Georgia. But it was hard not to come away impressed with what Bowers did.

He’s now got eight receiving touchdowns on the year, tied for the second-most in a single season. since Smart became the program’s head coach in 2016. He finished with 4 receptions for 36 yards while also adding a 19-yard run. Not bad for a freshman.