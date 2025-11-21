The No. 4 Georgia football team takes on the Charlotte 49ers in a Week 13 football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.

Georgia is coming off a 35-10 win over the Texas Longhorns and is 9-1 on the season. Charlotte is 1-9 this season.

Georgia football-Charlotte game time for Week 13 game

The Georgia football-Charlotte game will start at 12:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 22.

Georgia football-Charlotte TV channel for Week 13 game

The Georgia football-Charlotte game will air on the SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour , Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang will call the game.

Georgia football-Charlotte: How to watch online, stream Week 13 game

The Georgia football-Charlotte game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. You will need a subscription to watch.

Georgia football-Charlotte: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 13 game

Georgia is a 43.5-point favorite over Charlotte. The over/under for the game is 53.5. Georgia is 5-5 against the spread on the season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Charlotte

On this week’s game against Charlotte...

“Looking forward to this week as we prep. The seniors, always a special day when these guys have their last home game, or what’s scheduled to be their last home game. It’s a special moment. It’s always hard for me because of the tradition and the moments we’ve had with a lot of these guys. It’s tremendous group, to get to go out and play in front of their families, in front of the Georgia fan base against Charlotte, so we’ll begin the prep for those guys today and this week.”

On SEC title uncertainty with two non-conference games left...

“It’s not a difficult position. It’s, we’re worried about Charlotte, right? So we’re focused on them. We’re getting ready for those guys. That’s who we’ll prepare for. The next week we’ll have a plan for the following week in terms of people breaking things down, and things like that. But it’s not a difficult time, in terms of that, because we’re worried about getting better.”

On Ryan Puglisi’s development...

“Ryan’s doing a great job. He gets a lot of work, as well as Ryan Montgomery. Both those guys, we get them extra reps during the week. They get reps on Mondays, do extra throwing. Both those guys continue to grow.”

Georgia football injury report