ATHENS — Georgia still found a way to beat Texas without its leading tackler in CJ Allen.

The junior linebacker left in the second quarter of the 35-10 win over Texas. Allen underwent an MRI after the game on his knee.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart updated the status of Allen on Monday.

“He’ll be week-to-week,” Smart said. “We’ll see when we can get him back.”

Allen has 78 tackles on the season and leads Georgia in sacks with 3.5 and tackles for loss with 7.0

Without Allen, sophomore Chris Cole had a career-high seven tackles. The Bulldogs will continue to start Raylen Wilson, who had two tackles and a tackle for loss in the win.

In addition to Cole getting a bump in snaps, Justin Williams will also become a more important piece for the Georgia defense.

Without Allen, Georgia still held Texas to just 23 rushing yards on Saturday. It was an inspired effort from the Georgia front seven.

“This team’s just hungry,” safety KJ Bolden said. “CJ’s one of our big leaders, so that definitely gave us a boost to play harder for him. He’s on the sideline. He still came out there and was supporting us, keeping us hype with the energy. So just seeing your leader go down, it makes you want to play harder for him. You just want him to know we’ve got his back. It don’t matter if he’s playing or not.”

While the injury to Allen may not impact this week’s game against Charlotte — Georgia is a 44.5 point favorite — it looms large with Georgia Tech on the schedule for the final game of the regular season.

Haynes King is one of the best quarterbacks in the country and has powered No. 16 Georgia Tech to a 9-1 start. King threw for 303 yards, ran for 110 and accounted for five touchdowns.

“I was concerned, because he is the leader, the centerpiece of that group,” Smart said after the game. “He’s the heart and soul. Raylen stepped up, did some good things. Young Zayden (Walker) got in, got to rush, got to do some things. Justin and Chris, they practice really hard every day, and they stepped up and made big plays.”

Walker has emerged for Georgia in pass-rushing situations, as he got his first career sack on Saturday. Georgia has 3.0 sacks in back-to-back games.

In addition to Allen, Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens left the game in the fourth quarter. Smart said Bowens is day-to-day. Smart noted that Bowens was doing rehab Monday morning.

Nate Frazier led Georgia in rushing with 72 yards on Saturday. Georgia’s lone rushing touchdown came via Gunner Stockton.

With Georgia wrapping up SEC play, there will not be an availability report this week.

Georgia’s game against Charlotte is set for a 12:45 p.m. ET start on the SEC Network.

Georgia football injury report