15 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
15 minutes ago
Georgia football-Charlotte instant observations as Bulldogs handle …
ATHENS — Games like Saturday are a big reason why the SEC will be going from eight conference games to nine next year.
Connor Riley
1 hour ago
Georgia leads Charlotte 28-3 at half after Gunner Stockton interception
ATHENS — Georgia is working to make the most of Senior Day at Sanford Stadium, leading Charlotte 28-3 at the half.
Mike Griffith
6 hours ago
Georgia football-Charlotte live updates, injury news, score, highlights …
The No. 4 Georgia football team takes on the Charlotte 49ers in a Week 13 football game. Below you can find live updates, highlights, the latest injury report and the score.
Connor Riley
18 hours ago
Charlotte ready to ‘battle for every inch,’ and maybe Georgia players …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart might want to keep a closer eye on Georgia warmups than usual after a curious question surfaced at the Charlotte football press conference this week.
Mike Griffith
20 hours ago
Ole Miss puts timeline on Lane Kiffin’s wild ride on coaching carousel
Lane Kiffin hasn’t had a play sheet to consult or analytics to reference on his wild and woolly coaching decision.
Mike Griffith
