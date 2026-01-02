clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football-Ole Miss instant observations as Bulldogs blow …
NEW ORLEANS — For the second-straight year, Georgia’s season came to an end in New Orleans.
Connor Riley
Georgia leads Ole Miss 21-12 at half, Zachariah Branch sets UGA receptions …
NEW ORLEANS — Georgia took a two-score lead into halftime of the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss on Thursday night, 21-12.
Mike Griffith
JaCorey Thomas ejected after controversial targeting call against Ole Miss
NEW ORLEANS — Georgia will be without one of its starting safeties, as JaCorey Thomas was ejected on a targeting call just before halftime.
Connor Riley
Georgia football-Ole Miss: Live updates, injury news, score, highlights …
The No. 3 Georgia football team takes on the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels in a College Football Playoff game. Below you can find live updates, highlights, the latest injury news and …
Connor Riley
Carson Beck leads Miami over Ohio State, tackles question of facing …
Carson Beck delivered for Miami in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday night and says he’s ready for whoever comes next.
Mike Griffith
